Bear in dumpster: The Record for Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017

Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017

1:50 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a man banging on the side of a building for the past 30 minutes in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue. He was taken home.

2:28 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help a person having difficulty breathing in the 38800 block of Pine Street in Milner.

3:21 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a neighbor who possibly damaged someone's car in the 1400 block of Morgan Court.

4:31 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a person who stole a DVD and three magazines from a grocery store in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

10:54 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a loud party in the 1500 block of Shadow Run Court. A warning was issued.

11:30 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a bear in a dumpster at Seventh Street and Lincoln Avenue. Police could not find it.