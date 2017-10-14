Bear in car: The Record for Friday, Oct. 13, 2017

Friday, Oct. 13

7:05 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a bear that got into a car and did a number of the interior call in the 1300 block of Blue Sage Dr.

8:44 a.m. Officers were called to a report of harassment in the 600 block of Lincoln Ave.

1:52 p.m. Officers were called to a report of harassment in the 200 block of Anglers Dr.

2:11 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a civil complaint in the 1300 block of Sparta Plz

7:41 p.m. Officers were called to a report of trespassing in the 3100 block of S Lincoln Ave.

10:58 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a noise complaint in the 1400 block of Morgan Ct.