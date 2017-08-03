Bear clawing at house: The Record for Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017 | SteamboatToday.com

Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017

4:58 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a bear clawing at a house in the 2400 block of Storm Meadows Drive. It was believed the bear might be in the house. The bear was actually on the deck, and it was gone when police arrived.

7:32 a.m. Officers were called to a report of dirt bikes and a car vandalized in the 1400 block of Athens Plaza.

10:25 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help a person with chest pain at Eighth Street and Lincoln Avenue.

12:27 p.m. Officers were called to a report of suspected employee theft in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

3:04 p.m. Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters were called to help a sick person in the 200 block of Wild Hogg Drive.

3:17 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to a report of a wildland fire in the 32600 block of Colo. Highway 131. An outbuilding was destroyed, but the house was saved.

3:19 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to a report of a possible fire at the Steamboat Today office in the 1900 block of Curve Plaza. The power had partially gone out, and there was a burning smell in the building. Firefighters could not find the source of the smell.

3:28 p.m. Officers were called to check on the welfare of someone's daughter in the 1800 block of Hunters Drive. She was fine.

11:09 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a phone stolen from a home in the 300 block of Pearl Street.