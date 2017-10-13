Be prepared for more traffic delays than usual in west Steamboat Springs next week

The drive through west Steamboat Springs next week will be even trickier, and slower, than usual.

Final paving operations at the Elk River Road intersection will result in a closure of the intersection and a detour from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

The intersection will also be closed overnight from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. both days.

Drivers heading west on U.S. Highway 40 will still be able to make a right turn onto Elk River and access businesses in Kamar Plaza during the closure.

But all other traffic on U.S. 40 will need to detour around the intersection using either Curve Court and Shield Drive or Downhill Drive.

There will be breaks in the closure during peak travel periods in the morning and evening.

Recommended Stories For You

"This paving is some of the last big work on the intersection," project spokeswoman Nancy Shanks said Thursday. "Hopefully it all goes smoothly and the weather complies."

While the intersection is closed for paving, crews will also be installing the devices that detect vehicles at the intersection under the new asphalt.

Shanks said she has heard the project remains on schedule and is expected to wrap up in late November, if not earlier.

Elk River isn't the only place in west Steamboat where drivers will encounter delays.

Traffic will have to take turns traveling on a single lane near the Steamboat Springs KOA from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday as crews wrap up some drainage improvements in the area.

That work is expected to be done by Oct. 20.

After the closure of the Elk River intersection next week, drivers are expected to encounter only daytime lane shifts through the intersection.