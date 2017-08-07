Bank bag found in rental car: The Record for Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017 | SteamboatToday.com

Sunday, Aug. 6

12:29 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a bear standing by a hotel entrance in the 3100 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

3:27 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a man who had been at a hotel for the past three hours acting strangely in the 2200 block of Village Inn Court. He was not a guest, and the hotel wanted him to leave. He left, came back and then left again.

4:01 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help a sick person in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle.

7:49 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious incident. People who had rented a car found a large amount of money in a bank bag inside the glove compartment. The bag belonged to a restaurant in Denver, and police were going to contact them.

9:03 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a stolen vehicle at Howelsen Hill. The vehicle had been involved in a hit-and-run a few days prior, and it was being falsely reported as stolen. Police cited the owner with hit-and-run.

1:38 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a purse stolen from a car at Bud Werner Memorial Library. The purse had been left on a seat with the windows rolled down.

2:55 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person with trauma at a hotel in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle.

4:45 p.m. Officers were called to a report of five males verbally harassing someone in the 1700 block of Central Park Drive.

8:09 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a fight at a restaurant in the 1800 block of Ski Time Square Drive.

8:49 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a disturbance at a restaurant in the 600 block of Snapdragon Way.

9:48 p.m. Officers were called to a report of loud noise in the 100 block of Trafalgar Drive.