Ballots are in the mail to Routt County voters

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Election Day is less than three weeks away, and ballots in the all-mail election are going out to voters this week.

For voters in the Steamboat Springs area, the big issues are tax questions posed by the Steamboat Springs School District and the Yampa Valley Housing Authority.

And it's the latter, that may cause voters to scratch their heads and wonder if they live in the district of the housing authority, which is going to voters for the first time ever this fall.

The housing authority, with a district that corresponds closely to that of the Steamboat Springs Rural Fire Protection District, is seeking a one-mill property tax, which is expected to raise about $900,000 over the next decade to leverage grant and federal monies to build workforce housing like the 48 income-restricted apartments in The Reserve at Steamboat.

But the first question for many voters will be, "Do I get to vote on that one?"

The Routt County Clerk's Office and the Routt County Geographic Information System have come up with a new online voting map, posted at the clerk's elections page, that lets voters answer the question for themselves. The map allows voters to enter their addresses in a window to confirm what taxing districts they live in.

And it goes a step further by allowing them to click on their neighborhood/precinct, then open the pop-up box and click the precinct number to quickly bring up a facsimile of the ballot they will be filling out.

"Our GIS director Emmy Keeling has been great to work with in linking our sample ballots to an interactive map, where you can pull up the ballot you'll be receiving in the mail," Routt County Clerk Kim Bonner said.

Adults 18 and older who have recently moved to Steamboat and Routt County shouldn't presume that it's too late to register to vote this fall. Colorado law allows for same-day voter registration as long as the voter meets the 22-day residency requirement and can provide an acceptable ID to vote their ballot, according to Bonner.

There are a variety of valid forms of identification, from a Colorado driver's license or U.S. passport, to valid Medicare or Medicaid card, or a certificate of Degree of Indian or Alaskan Native Blood, and numerous others.

Qualified voters can register and then vote on Election Day. However, the last day to apply for a ballot to be mailed is Oct. 30.

