Aspen rains on Steamboat football’s parade

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Nothing good seemed to come out of the air Friday for the Steamboat Springs High School football team.

Aspen quarterback RJ Peshek rained down touchdowns with a huge first-half passing. Actual rain — cold and steady — then moved in over halftime and doused the second half, adding a bit of misery for any Steamboat fans hoping for a Homecoming night miracle.

Aspen went on to win the game, 42-6.

Peshek, a senior, didn't have anything to do with the weather, but what he delivered through the air made Steamboat plenty uncomfortable throughout the game. He connected on three passing touchdowns.

He also ran for two touchdowns.

What truly showed Aspen owned the air, however, was a second-quarter touchdown pass from Jordan Hornburg, throwing out of a wide receiver reverse pass, to Noah Hollander. Steamboat's Tyler Doyne, Hollander and Aspen's Max Ufkes all three went up to catch Hornburg's pass, colliding as the ball arrived. Doyne and Ufkes fell the field and the ball bounced up and over the group. Hollander, however, maintained his feet, ran under the ball, caught it and coasted in for a 37-yard touchdown pass.

Two more of Aspen's other touchdowns came when Peshek connected twice with Trey Thorpe, first from 45 yards to open the game's scoring, then from 12 yards later in the first quarter. Peshek also hooked up with Max Ufkes for a 28-yard touchdown in the first quarter, and Peshek ran in for two rushing touchdowns, one from 37 yards and a second from one yard in the third quarter on what was his last play of the night.

It wasn't the worst game of the season for Steamboat. The Sailors picked up three first downs in the first half and tallied several defensive stops, as well, something that hasn't always been the case this year. It switched often between Drew Bowers and Tanner Raper at quarterback and both had their moments, though neither were able to really ignite an offensive drive.

Steamboat's lone score came in the third quarter and from the feet of junior tailback Austin Ban, who ran in from 30 yards out for the score.

Sailors win one… from September

The game against Aspen was very much a loss, but the day somehow was not for the Sailors, at least as far as that win-loss record is concerned. The Sailors woke up Friday 1-6 on the season, but they went to sleep 2-6 after the Colorado High School Activities Association forced Glenwood Springs to forfeit all of its games so far this season after the school reported using an ineligible player.

That meant Steamboat picked up a win via forfeit in a game it lost 34-0 back on Sept. 15.

Homecoming rolls on in rain

The rain ruled the second half of the game against Aspen, but only so much. The band and the cheerleading squad, shivering against the cold, both went on with their homecoming performances even as fans began to scatter. The girls traded in traditional homecoming halftime attire in for jeans and jackets, but the show went on despite the weather and Jake Berry and Este Wilkinson were named king and queen