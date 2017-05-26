Aspen police arrest agitated naked man who was ‘seeing snakes’ | SteamboatToday.com

Aspen police arrested a naked man running around in front of a local hotel Wednesday morning who was later found to be a registered sex offender, according to a police report.

Michael Quin Webber, 54, of Santa Monica, California, had white powder caked under his nose, told police he was seeing snakes and was charged with indecent exposure, according to the report and Aspen police Sgt. Rick Magnuson.

Emergency dispatchers received a 911 call about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday “regarding a naked man in front of The Gant” hotel, 610 S. West End, the police report states. Officer Walter Chi arrived on scene soon after and a city Parking Department employee pointed southbound down the street.

“About the same time, a male, completely naked, walked down the street towards my vehicle,” Chi wrote in the report. “Upon contacting the male, asking him to explain what was going on, he relayed that he was seeing ‘snakes.’

“Webber appeared to be extremely agitated.”

Chi retrieved a blanket from another police car, covered Webber with it and placed him in the back of his cruiser, the report states.

After running his name through a database, Chi discovered that Webber is a registered sex offender from Santa Monica, according to the report.

“I asked Webber if he was moving to Aspen and he relayed that he rented an apartment for when he came to Aspen,” Chi wrote. Webber told Chi the apartment was in a complex on the West End, the report states.

Paramedics examined Webber and found him medically sound, though they “indicated that he appeared to be under the influence of something,” the report states.

Chi took Webber to his apartment so he could retrieve clothing, then took him to the Pitkin County Jail. He was later released to a friend.

Webber is a registered sex offender, according to the National Sex Offender Public Website. That site references a Texas Department of Public Safety page indicating that Webber registered in that state in 2010.

Webber pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual battery and was ordered to serve a year in the Marin County Jail in February 2007, according to a story from the Marin Independent Journal. He allegedly raped a 40-year-old woman Oct. 24, 2005, after going on a date with her in San Francisco, the story states.

Aspen police are continuing to investigate Wednesday’s incident. According to Colorado law, a sex offender who remains in Colorado 14 consecutive days out of 30 must register in the state, Magnuson said.

