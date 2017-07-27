Artist Studio Tours offer personal look of Steamboat artist’s work | SteamboatToday.com

Tickets: $60. Registration is required, and is available online at steamboatartcenter.com or by calling 970-846-8119. Tickets can also be purchased between 8 and 9 a.m. the day of the event at Blue Sky Pottery, 1475 Pine Grove Road.

Venture beyond the gallery walls, and discover where it all begins: an artist's studio.

This weekend, the Center for Visual Arts will offer an up-close and personal look at what's happening in Steamboat's art scene with its Art Studio Tours event.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, attendees will be transported to studios of artists who work in a variety of mediums, including oil and watercolor, photography, ceramics, glass and jewelry.

"Seeing work being created and the environment in which they work really increases one's appreciation for the art, itself, and what goes into the creative process," said Betsy Chase, chair of CVA's studio tour committee. "They get to meet the person and see the face behind the art, itself, and get to know the story of that piece."

Though the Steamboat Springs Arts Council organized similar tours years ago, Chase said she's wanted to revitalize those, and this is a rebirth of that on a smaller scale, showcasing artist studios located within city limits.

Throughout the tour, artists will host demonstrations and presentations to talk about their current work and background. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions and view new works available for sale by the artists.

The tour starts at 9 a.m. and includes a lunch by Backcountry Delicatessen at the Yampa River Botanic Park. It will wind down about 3:30 p.m., starting and ending at the Ore House Plaza Parking lot.

Tickets are $60 and available online at steamboatartcenter.com or by calling 970-846-8119. Tickets can also be purchased between 8 and 9 a.m. the day of the event at Blue Sky Pottery, 1475 Pine Grove Road.

Artist studio tour schedule

9 to 10 a.m. Beth Liggitt

Liggitt is a jewelry and glass artist with a background in graphic design and a true love of the West. In love with metal and glass all her life, she sees each of her handmade pieces as an expression of her life experiences. She began working in traditional metalworking techniques as a high school student and went on to explore and create in art glass.

10:10 to 11:20 a.m. Deb Proper

Working in acrylics and watercolors, Proper approaches each painting as a grand puzzle of color and design. Inspired by the beauty of her surroundings, she hopes her work gives the viewer the joy she feels when in her environment. As you will see, Proper’s home is a colorful explosion, as are her paintings.

Denise Bohart-Brown

Bohart-Brown is a primarily self-taught artist who creates contemporary 2D and 3D kiln-formed glass work largely inspired by the natural world and by the elements of fire, air, water and earth.

11:30 a.m. to 12:40 p.m.

Michelle Ideus

Staying close to nature's beauty, art Michelle Ideus paints and photographs the unique scenery in and around her home in Steamboat. From a growing photographic collection of cruiser bikes in downtown Steamboat, paintings of landscapes and abstract alpine flowers and horse-inspired mixed media paintings, she captures and shares her passion to change the ordinary. Her portfolio includes original acrylic, mixed media paintings on canvas, creative art photography, giclee prints, fine art greeting cards and commission work.

Deb Babcock

Babcock is a two-medium artist specializing in both water colors and ceramics. Her watercolor compositions run the gamut from impressionistic to abstract. They feature primary colors, and images from hiking in Colorado and Utah are often a focal point. Babcock’s pottery consists of mainly functional pieces that are colorful, whimsical and lots of fun to view and use.

12:40 to 1:40 p.m. Lunch at Yampa River Botanic Park

2 to 3 p.m.

Missy Borden

Borden uses photographs and semi-blind contour drawings to begin most of her still life and landscape paintings. She looks for the shapes, the outlined edges of those shapes and the negative space. This variant way of viewing a scene or arrangement of objects helps her connect the abstraction of thought and feeling to her paintings. Borden’s work is expressive and rich in emotion. She intuitively uses colors in all their hues, tones, shades and saturation to convey the depths of the internal world. Her work is meant to be introspective; deep connection and honesty are revealed through her paintings

Peter Claussen

Influenced by travels with his father in the New Mexico and Colorado areas as a boy, Claussen was inspired by the deep blue skies, punctuated by white puffy clouds, and pure, vivid color later in the day. Claussen has worked in watercolors, oils and plein air. All his plein air paintings are done on location so he can capture the vivid colors we all see. You may see him painting by the side of the road in and around Steamboat, capturing the amazing scenes.

3:15 to 3:30 p.m. Return to Ore House Parking Lot