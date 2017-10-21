Arnold Barn relocation proposal submitted to city planners

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Next time you drive by the Meadows Parking Lot, take a detour to the back corner of the lot for a treat.

A sign, modest in size but rich in history, now stands in front of the Arnold Barn.

It's also a sign that this 90-year-old historic structure has not been forgotten.

In 30 seconds, you'll learn a lot about the Arnold family and their dairy farm.

Steamboat Springs, which had an estimated population of not much more than 1,000 people when the Arnold boys were growing up on the farm in the 1930s, reaped the benefits of the Arnold family’s hard work.

Before the family outsourced bottling operations to a larger dairy in town, Walter Arnold would fill quart-sized glass bottles with milk and deliver them door-to-door in town.

The pictures will show you what the area where you stand looked like before Steamboat became a popular skiing destination.

And thanks to the work of several Steamboat residents, this rare relic of the city's western heritage is no longer in danger of collapsing under the next big snowstorm.

The Arnold Barn's next chapter will be written next month when the Steamboat Springs City Council decides whether to approve a proposal that would move the structure up the hill to a more visible location next to the Steamboat Grand.

Several elected officials have already indicated they are leaning toward voting aye on the plan.

The relocation proposal was a finalist for city lodging tax dollars, but the council felt it would be more appropriate for the barn to pull from another funding source.

"Preserving this important piece of Steamboat history would celebrate the ranching community and would serve as a vehicle to educate the public about the economic benefits of preservation and how restoration and material conservation are accomplished in the field," the city's urban renewal authority advisory committee wrote in the proposal.

The barn's relocation and preservation would be funded largely by tax revenue generated at the base area.

According to the plans, the relocated barn at Mount Werner Road and Mount Werner Circle would be surrounded by a new trail and ranching equipment from the era the barn was in use.