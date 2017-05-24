Arapahoe Basin extends ski season by one weekend, June 9-11 | SteamboatToday.com

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area has extended its season by at least one weekend.

A-Basin officials announced this week the ski area would add a bonus weekend from June 9-11, giving skiers and snowboarders access to the slopes and lifts beyond the original closing date of June 4.

Prices will be as follows: $59 for adults, $47 for youth (ages 15 to 18), $34 for children (ages 6 to 14) and $30 for seniors (70 and older). Kids 5 and younger ski for free. There won’t be any half-day tickets, and there also won’t be any tuning or retail services at A-Basin village shops. The A-frame and Black Mountain Lodge will most likely be open, with times and dates to be announced at arapahoebasin.com.

A-Basin lifts and services will be closed from Monday, June 5, through Thursday, June 8. The bonus weekend begins Friday, June 9, with service on Black Mountain Express and Lenawee Mountain Lift from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., depending on weather. Ski patrol will most likely open top-to-bottom trails, area communications director Adrienne Saia Isaac said.