American folk band Wood Brothers to headline Free Summer Concert Series show Friday | SteamboatToday.com

There's musical kin, and then, there's blood kin; when those two collide, making music is second nature

"It's mysterious why and how it works," said Chris Wood, bassist of the Wood Brothers. "No one can tell you that's why songwriting is forever interesting. There is no formula; it's a lot of trial and error. That's why you really need to have the perspective of someone you trust."

For The Wood Brothers’ sound — “one part folk, a dash of blues and a twist of bluegrass all rooted in jazz” — it took having a songwriting partner who deters the other from going down what Wood deemed “the fruitless rabbit hole” to create their history of success.

On Friday, the Wood Brothers will take the Free Summer Concert Series stage, along with multi-instrumentalist Jano Rix. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and the opener will take the stage at 6. The headliner will follow.

Growing up in Colorado, brothers Oliver and Chris Wood were influenced by their father. Though he didn't become a musician by profession, his eclectic record collection and playing live around the house or at gatherings of friends and family produced a sound that's stuck with them through the years.

"We didn't really appreciate him playing live music around the house until later in our lives," said Wood. "It was, and still is, a powerful influence for us that has a different impact than hearing something on a radio."

Although Oliver and Chris Wood built separately successful careers in music, they joined together in 2005 as the Wood Brothers.

Chris, the younger by four years, took his own career path to the New England Conservatory of Music to study jazz bass, then to New York City, where the avant-garde jazz trio Medeski Martin & Wood was founded. Meanwhile, his brother, Oliver, went to Atlanta and toured with Tinsley Ellis before releasing a half-dozen albums with his band, King Johnson.

"Wood Brothers is all about the songs and the song craft," Wood. "We try to put a lot of thought and put songs to life through the music."

For the weekend’s show, Wood said they plan to bring a combination of old and new songs they've rearranged for their summer tour.

Currently, the trio is working on a new record, which will tentatively be completed in August..