Alpine Mountain Ranch preps to build 3 spec homes on edge of Steamboat | SteamboatToday.com

For the first time since 2010, construction is underway on a new spec home in Alpine Mountain Ranch and Club, the 1,200-acre luxury residential neighborhood less than 2 miles south of Steamboat Springs city limits on U.S. Highway 40.

A trackhoe operated by a crew from Nordic Excavating was busy Aug. 3 carving out a half-acre building site on the larger lot, which is situated on a hillside overlooking the south valley all the way to the Flat Tops, as well as looking directly up the Priest Creek Drainage to Thunderhead Lodge at the midway point on the Steamboat Ski Area.

And, representatives of developers and Corporex CEO Chairman and former president and CEO of Vail Resorts Andy Daly said there are more spec homes preparing to launch right on the heels of the first house.

"The idea is to break ground on three homes before the snow flies," Alpine Mountain Ranch Director of Development and Marketing Bob Dapper said. The targeted sales price, including the five-acre lot, Dapper said, is in the range of $4.3 million. It will comprise 5,600 square feet.

“The idea is to break ground on three homes before the snow flies,” Alpine Mountain Ranch Director of Development and Marketing Bob Dapper

"Bill Butler would say, 'We're making a push, a major commitment, because we believe in Steamboat's economy right now,'" Dapper said, adding that the goal is to build momentum at the project, which is approved for as many as 63 homes.

Recommended Stories For You

Rick Hodges is general contractor on the new spec houses, and Jamie Curcio is construction manager.

Alpine Mountain Ranch Sales Coordinator Cheryl Krumrie said the new spec homes are planned to deliver a contemporary product, both in their design and their attributes.

"The home we just started is considered mountain contemporary," she said. "People are buying homes with smaller footprints as opposed to the 8,000 to 10,000 square-foot homes," that were favored in another era. "That's what's been selling in Steamboat. Although there are a lot of $3 million-plus homes on the market, they're not new mountain contemporary homes."

She said some of the qualities in the new spec homes fit the new standard, with bigger windows, a more open floor plan and contemporary roof lines. Exteriors emphasize steel, wood and rock, rather than log and rock, and all the homes will be designed to complement the land forms and preserve the view corridors of the lots that were handpicked to give prospective buyers clear choices, Krumrie added.

Alpine Mountain Ranch entered the Routt County Planning Process in 2005 and, along the way, succeeded in persuading the county commissioners to endorse a transfer of development rights from a ranch farther south in the valley, which supported the total number of lots available. Since then, however, only two homes have been built at Alpine Mountain Ranch, including a spec home completed in 2001 and another home near the top of the subdivision that was the result of the sales of the only undeveloped lot on the market. The lots were originally listed at a little more than $1 million each.

Krumrie said essential to her larger mission of stimulating future sales at Alpine Mountain Ranch is ensuring prospective buyers understand they aren't just purchasing "a five-acre lot," but a piece of a 1,200-acre property with large, open-space tracts, including a 900-acre wildlife preserve and 5 miles of hiking, horseback riding, snowshoe and cross-country ski trails. The constructed amenities include guest cabins, a working barn, owner's lodge, pool and fitness center and trout fishing pond.

The horse program at AMR is being expanded, and Dapper said the club has just reached an agreement to provide members special trout fishing on a nearby 1.5-mile stretch of the Yampa River. With the purchase of the Summit Club at One Steamboat Place by the AMR developers, homeowners will also have access to amenities adjacent to the Steamboat gondola building.

To reach Tom Ross, call 970-871-4205, email tross@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @ThomasSRoss1