25 frights, delights to indulge in for Halloween weekend in Steamboat Springs

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Celebrating the grisly, gruesome and downright ghoulish, it's time for the most spooktacular time of the year.

Steamboat Springs might not be Sleepy Hollow or Salem or New Orleans, but whether it’s a Mad Hatter-themed bash, eerie haunted house encounters, the Halloween Stroll down Lincoln Avenue or multiple chances to dance to Michael Jackson's Thriller, there's something sweet or sinister for all ghosts and goblins.

Here are a few spots perfect for Halloween tricksters, thrill seekers and those looking for delightfully frightful treats.

Friday, Oct. 27

Kids Halloween Night Out

4 to 9 p.m. | Kids Play Garden, 345 Anglers Drive, Suite B

Superheroes, princesses, ghosts and movie stars – oh my! Dress your kids in creative Halloween costumes and be prepared for a spooky good time. Event features arts, crafts, games and dinner. Call 970-457-4466 for more information and to make reservations.

19th annual Screamboat: Chamber of Horrors

6 to 10 p.m. | Friday, Oct. 27, Saturday, Oct. 28 and Tuesday, Oct. 31| Colorado Mountain College, Allbright Family Auditorium, 1275 Crawford Ave.

As guests are escorted through a series of spooky scenes and skits, who knows what will await around each corner at Steamboat's haunted house tradition held at the CMC’s Allbright Family Auditorium, which is sponsored by the SKY club and the Engineering Projects class as a fundraising event. Children younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Not recommended for children younger than 6. Cost is $10 for CMC students and anyone 12 and younger. Cost is $15 for general admission.

7th and 8th Grade Halloween Dance

6:30 to 8 p.m., 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. | Steamboat Springs Community Center, 1605 Lincoln Ave.

Event is hosted by parents. The seventh-grade dance is from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and the eighth-grade dance will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.

The Johnny O Band

10 p.m. | Schmiggity's, 821 Lincoln Ave.

The Johnny O. Band is a smokin' band out of Boulder, playing originals as well as some great songs by blues masters of the past.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Foundry Halloween 5K

9 a.m. | Soda Creek Elementary School, 220 Park Ave.

Before consuming delectable sweet treats, start the weekend off with the 5K run/walk on a mix of trail and road that is guaranteed fun for the whole family. Halloween costumes are highly encouraged. Leashed dogs are welcome to join too. The event benefits the Mark McManus Foundation and is being directed by the Foundry Treatment Center. There will be homemade Halloween treats after the race along with bobbing for apples, face painting and games.

Sinister Steamboat Fundraiser

1 p.m. | Steamboat Coffee House, 635 Lincoln Ave.

Take a walk on the dark side of Routt County’s history with cultural historian and Spellbinder™ storyteller Marianne Capra who will be sharing stories of murder, mayhem, aliens and ghosts found in unlikely places. As a fundraiser for Olympic hopefuls Brant Crossan, skier cross, and Ryan Dyer, freestyle moguls, Sinister Steamboat will include a meet and greet with the athletes and a "history-telling" of “Hahn-ted Peak." Tour begins at 2 p.m. Contact Capra at 970-846-2041 for more information.

Learn the "Thriller"

Noon to 1:30 p.m., 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. | Elevation Dance Studio, 326 Oak St.

Get into the Halloween spirit with choreographer Stephanie and learn Michael Jackson’s famous “Thriller” dance. A class for kids ages 8 to 17 will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m., and an adults-only class will be offered from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

HALAween Blowout Event

Noon to 6 p.m. | Hala GearSpace, 910 Yampa St.

The event will include fundraising games to benefit Friends of the Yampa, a costume contest and a free raffle with thousands of dollars worth in prizes. There will also be food and drinks and scary deals on HALA paddle boards, gear and apparel.

Hike or Treat at the Park

1 to 3 p.m. | Yampa River State Park, 6185 W. U.S. Hwy. 40

Enjoy trick or treating around the 1.25-mile HQ loop trail. Hot drinks and refreshments will be provided along with a warming station and environmental education table.

Howl-O-Ween Party & Pet Costume Party

5 to 7 p.m. | Little Toots Park, 55 12th St.

Powder Hounds Grooming Salon will host the Howl-O-Ween Party featuring human and pet snacks, witches brew and other drinks provided. Pets, adults and little goblins are all invited. First- and second-place prizes will be awarded and coupons offering free nail trims will be given to all doggie participants. Winners will be announced at 6:30 p.m.

Halloween Party

9 p.m. | Colorado Bar & Grill, 100 E Main, Oak Creek

This themed event will feature live music with Sarah Whitecrane along with Graham Waters on guitar from Wish You Were Pink, Russ Duplessis on drums and Daniel Shelton on bass. Come dressed in your best costume to enter the contest to win some great prizes. $5 cover to enter.

YSB Halloween Bash

9 p.m. | Hahn's Peak Roadhouse, 60880 County Road 129, Clark

Dress up to get down at the Roadhouse for Halloween this weekend. Free shuttle. Call 970-870-4044 to reserve a space.

Speakeasy Party

10 p.m. | E3 Chophouse, 701 Yampa St.

E3 Chophouse is hosting a 1920s-inspired Speakeasy event, with live music, drinks and all-night reveals. The $10 cover includes entry and one free craft cocktail. Dress to impress with 1920s attire costumes to gain entry.

Halloween Costume Contest

10 p.m. | Tap House, 729 Lincoln Ave.

Get your costumes ready for this Halloween Costume Party featuring a live DJ and drinks. The costume contest prize will be a Mexico getaway vacation — individual or couple, excluding airfare).

The Magic Beans

10 p.m. | Schmiggity's, 821 Lincoln Ave.

The Beans are back. Celebrate Halloween with them on their Hallobean tour and get ghoulish to the band’s unique spacefunk, Ameritronica and groovegrass sound. Costumes welcomed and encouraged.

Sunday, Oct. 29

Community Halloween-Themed Glow Climb

1 to 6 p.m. | Love Climbing Adventures, 2673 Jacob Circle

Dress in costume and get your glow on for the Halloween-themed, glow climbing event featuring blacklight climbing throughout the day, games and an opportunity to win prizes. Raffle tickets will be sold all day with the drawing starting at 6 p.m.

Halloween Skate-A-Thon Costume Party

4 to 5:30 p.m. | Howelsen Ice Arena, 285 Howelsen Pkwy.

Dress up and get out on the ice this weekend for the Steamboat Skating Club's annual Skate-A-Thon fundraiser. All ages welcome.

Enchanted Castle

4 to 6 p.m. | Colorado Mountain College, 1275 Crawford Ave.

Hill Hall at CMC hosts an evening of Halloween fun with trick-or-treating, a kids carnival, treats and prizes. If possible, those attending are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to donate to LiftUp food bank. This free event is great for children.

Monday, Oct. 30

Bat Week Celebration

6 to 7:30 p.m. | Yampatika's Environmental Learning Center at Legacy Ranch, 35435 U.S. Highway 40

Yampatika and the Colorado Natural Heritage Program will be offering a free, fun family-friendly evening of arts, crafts, snacks and information about bats. CSU Wildlife biologist Robert Schorr, from the Colorado Natural Heritage Program, will be leading the night's activities in partnership with Yampatika. Activities are designed for children age 5 to 10 and their parents, although all ages are welcome. Space is limited to 25 participants so RSVP by calling 970-871-9151 or visit yampatika.org.

Witches Night Out

5:30 to 10:30 p.m. | Aurum Food & Wine, 811 Yampa St.

Area witches are invited to gather around the cauldron on Witches Night Out with happy hours prices all night and live music by Pat Waters and Tyler Crane.

Tuesday, Oct 31

Trunk or Treat

5 to 7 p.m. | Hayden Congregational Church, 202 E. Jefferson Ave.

Trunk or Treat features activities for all ages, games and snacks.

Halloween Stroll

5 to 7 p.m. | Downtown Steamboat, Lincoln Avenue

For over 30 years, kids and families of all ages have gathered on Lincoln Avenue to trick-or-treat and enjoy Halloween festivities during the Halloween Stroll. Get dressed in your best Halloween costume and come down to historic Steamboat Springs while businesses open their doors for trick-or-treat fun. Downtown Steamboat is closed to traffic during the event.

Haunted Deep: An Interactive Haunted House and Performance

6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m. And 7:30 p.m. | Chief Theater, 813 Lincoln Ave.

"The Haunted Deep: Monster Mermaids" recreates a mystical deep sea wonderland through the work of Young Bloods Collective members. The full sensory experience will feature performances by the Jasmir Belly Dance Troupe, The Young Bloods Collective as well as the Chief Players. Recommended for ages 13 and older. Tickets are $15 online and at are also available at All That.

Mad Hatter's Halloween House Party

9 p.m. | Old Town Pub, 600 Lincoln Ave.

The Mad Hatter-themed Halloween Party will feature a costume contest and live music from DJ Freeze, DJ Leprechaun and Kat in the Hat.