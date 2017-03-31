Steamboat briefs: Steamboat senior named Teen of the Month for March

Members of the Steamboat Springs Teen Council have selected River Fox-Welch as Teen of the Month for March. The Steamboat Springs High School senior was chosen for exemplifying the values of Teen Council, which include demonstrating that teens are valuable community assets; acting as a leader and/or a positive role model amongs his peers; and being committed to community service.

Fox-Welch has played on the varsity tennis team the past three years and is also an active member in the fly fishing club as well as a Wyldlife Leader. He has been a participant in National Honor Society for the past three and helped start the “Not OK” sexual assault campaign.

One of his greatest accomplishments involved being asked to introduce the U.S. ambassador of Iceland at a global student leadership conference in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Fox-Welch hopes to attend college and has currently applied to 18 schools. In 10 years, he sees himself pursuing a career that he is passionate about, and the idea of starting his own business has already crossed his mind.

His role model is Ernest Hemingway, and he also looks up to his parents, Keith and Dianne, who he said have shown him love, compassion and support.

When Fox-Welch is not working or in school, he enjoys skiing, photography, traveling, surfing, scuba diving and playing Monopoly.

When asked why it’s important for teens to be valued in the community, Fox-Welch said, “I think it’s important for teens to be recognized in our community, because it shows them that they are on the right track in life and, ideally, motivates them to continue down that path.”

The Steamboat Springs Teen Council works to increase positive leadership development, involve teens in the community at large and provide substance-free and alternative activities for youth. The program is sponsored by the city of Steamboat Springs and Grand Futures Prevention Coalition and funded through a grant from Routt County United Way and the Craig-Scheckman Family Foundation.

Best of shorts from wildlife film festival screen Tuesday

Bud Werner Memorial Library presents a free screening of three award-winning short films from the 2016 International Wildlife Film Festival at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 4 in Library Hall.

“Gardeners of the Forest,” a film by Ceylan Carhoglu and Nicole Jordan Webber, tells a story of lost elephants in Asia. For generations, Laos was known as the Land of a Million Elephants but, as of 2016, there were fewer than 600 elephants left in the wild.

“Red Wolf Revival,” a film by Rosham Patel, takes a look at the last remaining wild population of red wolves. Centered on the historic recovery effort in Eastern North Carolina, the story unveils the multifaceted struggle to reintroduce one of the rarest animals on Earth in the face of cultural, economic and biological challenges in North Carolina.

“Madieval Monsters,” a film by Oliver Mueller, visits the New Forest of England, which has remained unchanged for centuries and while many of the country’s ancient beasts have long since vanished. Here, the creatures of old can still be found. This film captures their lives using macro, slow-motion and time-lapse techniques to reveal behaviors beyond the capabilities of the human eye. Dueling dragonflies, acid-firing ants and jousting stag beetles take center stage in this world of medieval monsters.

Visit steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information.

Love, logic parenting series scheduled to begin in April

Beth Wendler and Heather Martyn will host another six-week series of Love and Logic parenting classes at the Steamboat Springs School District building.

This series is tailored for parents of children age 5 and older.

Meetings will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays beginning the week of Tuesday, April 4, or 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. Thursdays beginning the week of Thursday, April 6, with a week break for the school’s Spring Break, which begins April 24.

The price is $75 per individual or $125 per couple, and full scholarships are available. For more information or to sign up, email Beth or Heather at parent2partner@gmail.com or call 846-7710.

Free breast exams available for qualified women in area

Women who are age 40 to 64 and have limited or no health insurance may qualify for free breast exams and cervical cancer screenings. In addition to meeting age and income requirements, women must live in Colorado, be legal residents (or legally present) in the U.S. and have not had a mammogram or Pap test in the last 12 months. Women’s Wellness Connection is a program at Northwest Colorado Health. Visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/wwc or call 970-879-1632 for more information.