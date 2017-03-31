Scott Tipton: Rolling back federal overreach

During the past several weeks, my team and I have received questions from many constituents about the Congressional Review Act. The CRA was established in 1996 and gives Congress the authority to disapprove of a regulation within 60 days of the date the regulation is finalized. Either the House or Senate can introduce a resolution of disapproval, which, when passed by a simple majority in both chambers and signed by the president, will void the regulation. If a regulation is finalized within the last 60 legislative days of a Congressional session, the 60-day time period for which a resolution of disapproval can be introduced resets in the new Congress.
Prior to the 115th Congress, the CRA had only been used successfully once, in 2001, after outgoing President Bill Clinton issued a midnight regulation — a regulation issued in the last 60 legislative days of an outgoing president’s term — called the Ergonomics Rule. President George W. Bush signed a congressional resolution to void the Ergonomics Rule on March 20, 2001.
Many of our callers during the past few weeks have asked why Congress has used the CRA so many times this year. The answer is because we are in a unique position to roll back the federal overreach that grew out of control under the Obama administration. In an effort to finalize as many regulations as possible before the end of the 114th Congress, the Obama administration pushed through many ill-conceived regulations within the last 60 legislative days of the session. The 60-day window for voiding these regulations reset at the beginning of the 115th Congress.
So far this year, Congress has sent President Donald Trump 11 resolutions of disapproval to roll back unnecessary, overly burdensome federal regulations. To date, he has signed seven of these resolutions, voiding a few of the regulations constituents submitted to my Cut The Code Project.
You may remember that, at the end of the 114th Congress, I asked constituents to help me cut down the 75,000 page-long code of federal regulations by sharing their experiences with unnecessarily burdensome or downright ridiculous federal regulations. I heard from constituents on a variety of issues, and some of these issues have now been addressed through the CRA.
For example, on Feb. 16, the president signed a resolution of disapproval to void the Department of the Interior’s stream buffer rule, which could have eliminated one-third of U.S. coal mining jobs. When the DOI initially proposed the stream buffer rule, it was only supposed to apply to coal mines in Appalachian states. According to the department’s own investigative report, nearly all coal mines across the country have no off-site impacts. Yet, despite this study and the fact that the rule was originally intended to apply to a handful of mines, the DOI finalized 1,640-pages of regulations that would have applied to every coal mine in the country.
Another example is the Bureau of Land Management’s Planning 2.0 rule. On March 27, the president delivered a big victory to the West by signing a resolution that voids the Planning 2.0 rule. The Planning 2.0 rule would have significantly altered the way the BLM manages federal land, diminishing the role state and local governments — whose communities are most directly impacted — have historically played in the planning process. The rule would have increasingly shifted decision-making ability from those local communities and their local BLM officials to unelected officials in Washington. Land management decisions should be made by the people who know the land best — not Washington bureaucrats.
Overregulation by the federal government has grown because the separation of powers between the three branches of government has eroded over the years. Using the CRA allows us to roll back some of the most harmful regulations from the Obama administration, but we cannot stop there. In order to restore the separation of powers, Congress must legislate in a way that prevents ambiguity in the law. This is the lens through which my colleagues and I will write laws in the 115th Congress.
Rep. Scott Tipton represents Colorado’s 3rd District.
Comments
Chris Hadlock 3 days, 17 hours ago
Yes, I specifically asked you to allow my ISP to share my browsing and shopping histories with anyone that cares to purchase that information. Thank you so much for valuing their profit margins over my right to privacy. That will certainly help grow the economy I am sure!
Ken Mauldin 3 days, 16 hours ago
Although I voted for Mr. Tipton, I'll share this exprience: I sent an email to Mr. Tipton several weeks ago sharing that several people in Steamboat Springs had expressed that he never responds to communications from constituents. I sent an email that shared this implication and simply asked "Is it true that you don't respond to letters and questions from constituents?"
I never received a response to my question. So, yes, it appears that Mr. Tipton has a standard of ignoring questions from constituents. I would support a primary opponent against Mr. Tipton for this reason alone.
Scott Wedel 3 days, 15 hours ago
If you had sent a check for $5,000 then he probably would have responded to you.
Dan Kuechenmeister 3 days, 16 hours ago
I have never expected much from my elected representatives. One expectation I have is that they represent their constituency. Not just me, not those who yell and scream the loudest, not those who give the most money. I expect them to attempt to make and vote for policy that is good for their constituency regardless of party politics. If an elected official is unwilling to respond to reasonable communications from their constituents then they don't deserve their elected position.
Chris Hadlock 3 days, 12 hours ago
The only time I receive communication from Rep. Tipton's office is when he has once again passed some bill. In each and every case, his comments have completely ignored anything I wrote or said and I could have gotten his words directly from the most recent Ryan/McConnell speech or the RNC website.. The other communication I get is for fund raising activities. From the complete lack of response I have seen, it would appear that he is not listening to anyone in Colorado IMO.
I would expect at least a form letter or automated response that is followed up with an actual response to the details of my communication. Is that not what a Congressional staff is for? When it comes to Scott Tipton's listening abilities you might as well be talking to the pine trees for all the difference it makes.
One of us should call his office with an offer to donate $5000 for a three minute conversation with Rep. Tipton and see how long it takes him to respond to that.
Scott Wedel 3 days, 11 hours ago
His staff would know it was a fake call because it would not be from one his rich friends saying they have a friend with money calling his personal phone.
You'd need to pay to go to one of his fundraising events and then demonstrate your enthusiasm by donating more. Then he'd be willing to talk to you.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID