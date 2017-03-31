Knoll parking lot open daily through end of ski season, April 16

Steamboat Springs — Steamboat Ski Area reports the Meadows Parking Lot on Pine Grove Road will be closed Monday through Thursday beginning April 3.
The lot will remain open Friday through Sunday through the reminder of the ski season, which ends April 16. The ski area will continue to offer free parking in the Knoll Parking Lots and paid parking in the Gondola Square parking structure.
