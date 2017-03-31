Driver weaving: The Record for Thursday, March 30, 2017

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking here. Tips can also be sent by text message. Send a text message to 274637 and start your text with “NABM”.

Thursday, March 30, 2017

10 a.m. Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters were called to help with an unattended death in the 100 block of Oak Ridge Circle.

3:24 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a driver who was weaving and almost caused a crash in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road. The driver was contacted and given a warning.

5:33 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help a person with a medical problem at Bud Werner Memorial Library.

7:46 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a woman who said she was concerned about her husband, who has some dementia and had gone on a walk. Someone picked him up and brought him home.

8:37 p.m. Officers were called to help a woman who locked herself out of a business in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

10:29 p.m. Officers were called to a report of loud music in the 1300 block of Sparta Plaza. It was turned down.

10:43 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person with chest pain in the 500 block of Steamboat Boulevard.

11:16 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a loud party in the 1400 block of Morgan Court. One person was issued a summons for obstruction.