City of Steamboat Springs to seek $800k more for 2017 road maintenance

City officials are preparing to ask the Steamboat Springs City Council to double the amount of money the city usually spends in a year to pave and repair its streets.

If granted, the $800,000 in extra road funding this year would bring the road maintenance budget to $1.5 million and help keep more of the city’s roads in tip-top shape.

The request from the streets department for money comes after a $50,000 study of the city’s road system found that, while the system is currently strong and in overall “good condition,” it is in danger of beginning to crumble.

Some roads are on the cusp of needing major overhauls and could cost the city more in the long run if they are neglected, consultants warned.

The report ultimately concluded the city needed to triple its investment in road maintenance to avoid falling behind.

City Council members recently weighed in on the prospect of investing more in area roads.

“It’s certainly due for a 25 percent increase, maybe, and maybe that will take us a long way,” Council President Walter Magill said of the road maintenance budget.

Councilwoman Kathi Meyer also said she didn’t think the city could make the leap to tripling its investment.

Currently, the city has budgeted only $700,000 for the work this year.

City officials are recommending City Council forgo going all the way to the recommended $2.15 million, but still bump up the investment significantly.

Additional funding would have to come from the city’s reserve fund.

The study ultimately found about 66 segments of city streets are in poor condition and on the cusp of falling into disrepair and requiring reconstruction.

But overall, the city’s roadway system was given a grade of 63 out of 100, which puts it in the study’s "good" category.

The scoring system does not consider a road to be "poor" until it falls below a score of 40.

“This is going to be a great tool to use moving forward,” City Streets Superintendent David Van Winkle said.

To reach Scott Franz, call 970-871-4210, email scottfranz@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @ScottFranz10