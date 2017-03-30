Underage drinking: The Record for Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Crime StoppersIf you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking here. Tips can also be sent by text message. Send a text message to 274637 and start your text with “NABM”.
Wednesday, March 29, 2017
10:31 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of harassment in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue. Police gave a person advice concerning an issue with a coworker.
11:43 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious incident in the 2700 block of Acre Lane. It was related to identity theft.
2:58 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a person at the animal shelter who was receiving unwanted phone messages.
4:17 p.m. Officers did an alcohol compliance check at a bar in the 1800 block of Ski Time Square Drive. They failed. A restaurant in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle also failed.
4:29 p.m. Officers were called to a report of criminal mischief in the 1300 block of 13th Street. Someone thought the fluids in their car had been tampered with.
10:44 p.m. Officers contacted four people drinking alcohol at Yampa and Seventh streets. They were underage and issued citations.
10:47 p.m. Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters were called to help a person having difficulty breathing in the 100 block of Moffat Avenue.
