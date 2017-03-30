Two businesses cited for underage serving

— Two liquor license holders failed alcohol compliance checks conducted Wednesday by the Steamboat Springs Police Department and the Colorado Department of Revenue.

The departments used a person under the age of 21 to attempt to purchase alcohol at 14 businesses. The person was served at The Cabin restaurant in The Steamboat Grand hotel and Slopeside Grill.

“We’re glad it was only two, but we wish it was 100 percent compliance,” Police Commander Jerry Stabile said.

In neither case was the underage person carded.

The people who served the alcohol will have to appear in court. Representatives from the business will have to appear before the city’s liquor license compliance division.

The businesses that passed the compliance checks were Bear River Bar and Grill, Chelsea’s White Dragon, Double Diamonds Bar, Gondola Pub and Grill, Los Locos, Saddles at Sheraton Steamboat Resort, Ski Town Wine and Spirits, Steamboat Base Club, Steamboat Brau Haus, T Bar at Steamboat, Truffle Pig and Wild Plum.

In addition to the compliance checks, police visited Central Park Liquor to visit with staff.

Police educated staff about liquor laws, which forbid liquor stores from selling alcohol to anyone who is drunk.

“Liquor stores have the responsibility not to sell to drunk people,” Stabile said.

Police also worked with staff on how to check identification from other states. In two and a half hours, officers verified 18 IDs. None of them were fake.

Stabile said police hope to visit other liquor stores to educate more employees.

To reach Matt Stensland, call 970-871-4247, email mstensland@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @SBTStensland