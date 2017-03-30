Steamboat Today's top 10 weekend events for March 31 to April 2

— Wondering what to do and where to go in Steamboat Springs? We've got you covered with this weekend's top 10 events.

Friday, March 31

Jewelry Trunk Show and Wine Charm Workshop

Make stamped wine charms, sip wine and check out Beth Liggitt's latest work. Participants will receive a discount on trunk show purchases during the event.

Jewelry Trunk Show and Wine Charm Workshop | 5 to 7:30 p.m. | Steamboat Springs Arts Council, 1001 13th St.

The Chief Players present: It's Only Murder

“It's Only Murder” by Sam Bobrick will be presented by the Chief Players. Tickets are $15.

The Chief Players present: It's Only Murder | 7 to 9 p.m. | Chief Theater, 813 Lincoln Ave.

DJ Skippa with Don Viper, JJ Frass Kid & DJ Nahkia

These guys continually pack the house with their infectious sounds combined with hip-hop and reggae-infused beats.

DJ Skippa with, Don Viper, JJ Frass Kid & DJ Nahkia | 10 p.m. | Old Town Pub & Restaurant, 600 Lincoln Ave.

Saturday, April 1

9th annual Cody's Challenge

The ninth annual Cody’s Challenge, a randonnee endurance ski race across Steamboat Ski Area. Cody’s Challenge allows participants the unique opportunity to climb, traverse and descend a variety of trails across the mountain under their own power through the use of specialized bindings and skins. The Cody St. John Foundation is a nonprofit organization founded in memory of Cody St. John, a professional patroller with the Steamboat Ski Area who died in a car accident 10 years ago. For more information, visit codyschallenge.org.

9th annual Cody's Challenge | 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Steamboat Ski Resort, 2305 Mount Werner Circle

Meet an Olympian: Bryan Fletcher

This is an opportunity to meet Olympian and World Championship medalist Bryan Fletcher, who established himself as one of the best Nordic Combined skiers in the world with a victory in the King’s Cup at Holmenkrollen in 2012. Since then, Fletcher has competed in five World Championships earning a bronze in the Team Combined in 2013, the Sochi Olympics, two U.S. Championships and has had 26 Top-10 World Cup individual finishes. Meet on the second floor of Thunderhead by the Olympian display.

Meet an Olympian: Bryan Fletcher | 1 to 1:30 p.m. | Steamboat Ski Resort, 2305 Mount Werner Circle

Steamboat Art Museum Printmaking Workshop with Sue Oehme

The workshop will start with a tour of the OG studio and viewing prints by a variety of artists, such as Jack Cowin and Bowling. The workshop will cover how to create images with drypoint plexiglas plates combined with watercolor monotypes. Sue Oehme will show examples, demonstrate the method for painting and show how they will be printed.

Steamboat Art Museum Printmaking Workshop with Sue Oehme | 2 to 5 p.m. | Oehme Graphics, 2655 Copper Ridge Circle

Bud Light Rocks the Boat Concert Series: Flow Tribe

Outfitted for each performance in colorful suits, it’s clear the band’s focus is sharp and the party has begun. With Flow Tribe, second-line brass and Cuban-Caribbean rhythms melds with R&B, soul, rock and hip-hop beats in high-energy performances that turn every show into a celebration.

Bud Light Rocks the Boat Concert Series: Flow Tribe | 3:30 to 5 p.m. | Steamboat Ski Resort, 2305 Mount Werner Circle

Yampa Valley Autism Program: "April Fool's Masquerade"

The ninth annual Masquerade Ball will feature dancers from the Jasmir Bellydance Troupe, acrobats, jugglers, magicians, live music and dancing. There will also be a live and silent auction with gourmet delectable and an open bar. Yampa Valley Autism Program’s signature fundraiser supports all of the organization’s important programs for children and adults on the autism spectrum.

Yampa Valley Autism Program: "April Fool's Masquerade" | 7 p.m. | Colorado Mountain College, 1275 Crawford Ave.

Sunday, April 2

Three Wire Winter Crash Course

Learn the tricks and skills necessary to navigate the Three Wire Winter online oral history and magazine collection, explore the Marmot Library Network Digital Archive and discover additional online cultural heritage artifacts from across western Colorado. The class will be approximately 30 minutes long. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own devices, if available. All are welcome to this free event. If you have any questions, contact John Major at jmajor@steamboatlibrary.org or call 970-879-0240, ext. 331.

Three Wire Winter Crash Course | 1 to 1:30 p.m. | Bud Werner Memorial Library, 1289 Lincoln Ave.

Community Yoga

Join Yoga Lila for a community, donation-based yoga class.

Community Yoga | 4 to 5:20 p.m. | Yoga Lila, 1955 Bridge Lane

