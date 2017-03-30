Steamboat Stands with Standing Rock: Thanks the 'Boat

Wow. Steamboat is nothing if not generous. Thank you all.
On Tuesday, March 28, Steamboat Stands with Standing Rock hosted a silent auction fundraiser and documentary screenings at the Chief Theater where we raised over $2,000 for the Standing Rock Legal Defense Fund.
Thank you so much to Scott Parker and the Chief Theater for hosting us. Thanks also go to VICE Media, LLC, Steamboat Today Show, Maria Goines and Bill Watkins, Heartfire Massage, Nancy Working, Natural Grocers, Diane Miller, BAP!, Algienne at Xrazi, LLC, Embellishments, Shoe Chalet and Boutique, Amber Grace at In Depth Wellness, Three Peaks Grill, Sundance Studio, One Stop Ski Shop, Off the Beaten Path bookstore, GCY Studios, High Country Coca Cola, Michaela Frias, Erica Franzen and Zenegration, Jane Berryhill, Larry Yazzie, Tim Trumble, Barbara Robinson, Liz Wahl, Yampa Joe’s, Steamboat Meat & Seafood Co., and everyone in Steamboat for your donations and support.
In November, Steamboat Stands with Standing Rock had a silent auction fundraiser at Schmiggity’s where we raised over $2,300 for the water protectors in Standing Rock.
Thank you to the following people and businesses for your support then: Schmiggity’s, Brian Harvey and Steamboat Radio, Tom Ross and the Steamboat Today, Recycled Designs, Creekside Café, Heartfire Massage, Winona’s, PowerIce, Still Waters Massage, Transforming Touch Therapy, Body Flow Art, Body Tree Healing Arts, Freshies, Beau Jo’s, Crusier’s Sub Shop, Natural Grocers, Yoga Lila, Connect Massage, Verve Salon, Pedego, Wildhorse Cinemas, Anne Halloran, Coca-Cola Bottling Co. High Country, Sal Bert, Kelly Oberbeck, Ollie Bode, Chef Liz Wahl, Jane Berryhill, Drunken Onion, Rootz, Inner Light Revival, the Chief Theater, Shelli Niedens, Mandy Leonhardt and Cugino’s.
Thank you to everyone in Steamboat for supporting clean water and indigenous rights. Thank you to everyone whose time, energy, passion, and dedication have gone into making both of these events successful. Your generosity is so greatly appreciated. Water is life.
With deep gratitude,
Kristy Anderson, Begee Biggs, Erin Biggs, Nancy Ciran, Margo Fragola, Maria Goines, Hummer Marchand, Diane R. Miller, Nina Rogers, Nancy Working, Liz Wahl and Genevieve Yazzie
on behalf of Steamboat Stands with Standing Rock
Steamboat Springs
Comments
Ken Mauldin 5 days, 14 hours ago
First, this group solicited donations to support and facilitate trespassers and rioters. Now, they're proud of raising money for a Legal Defense Fund. Maybe had they not provided material financial assistance to rioters, there wouldn't be a need for a "Legal Defense Fund."
The only good news that comes from this is that the trespassers and rioters now need a "Legal Defense Fund." Oh, and they forgot to mention that the pipeline was ultimately approved and that the trespassers and rioters left tons of garbage and created an environmental risk for the river they claimed to be so concerned about.
From ABC News:
http://abcnews.go.com/US/police-riot-gear-enter-main-protest-camp-dakota/story?id=45684166
Carl Steidtmann 5 days, 13 hours ago
Wow... more support for criminal behavior. Whatever happened to the rule of law. And this group just refuses to quit when they have clearly lost, now by sabotaging the pipeline itself
http://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation-now/2017/03/22/dakota-access-pipeline-vandalism-highlights-sabotage-risks/99482318/
Puncturing an oil pipeline risks major oil spills. And this from a group that has the audacity to call itself environmental 'water protectors'. The hypocrisy stinks to high heaven.
Over 600 people were arrested at the Standing Rock protest site for criminal behavior. Millions of dollars of private property was destroyed. Cattle and horses of near-by ranchers were maliciously killed. A bridge over a state highway was damaged forcing its closure. Over 1000 tons of garbage and human waste were left at the camp site for the Army Corp of Engineers to clean up.
To quote a recently failed democratic politician. "What a bunch of deplorables."
Eric Morris 5 days, 12 hours ago
Weren't Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks also arrested for trespassing and disturbing the peace?
Ken Mauldin 5 days, 12 hours ago
Yes, Eric. Thankfully, the law makes clear distinctions between peaceful, non-violent civil disobedience like not sitting in an assigned seat on a bus and violent rioting that destroys property.
Carl Steidtmann 5 days, 11 hours ago
Eric
You greatly smear the heroic legacies of Martin Luther King and Rosa Parks by comparing them to common criminals who can not even clean up after themselves, who destroy private and public property and who sabotage energy infrastructure projects at the risk significant environmental damage.
Fred Duckels 5 days, 10 hours ago
P.T. Barnum was wise indeed.
Eric Morris 5 days, 9 hours ago
Carl, I'm sorry that asking a question is "smearing". The chief law enforcement officer of the US did in fact smear MLK. My understanding is they may be Standing on the wrong side of history yet again; the FBI doesn't like those that Rock the boat. I have no knowledge and therefore opinion on Standing Rock itself.
Scott Wedel 5 days, 3 hours ago
What's the harm in people donating for a legal defense fund?
