Steamboat Stands with Standing Rock: Thanks the 'Boat

Wow. Steamboat is nothing if not generous. Thank you all.

On Tuesday, March 28, Steamboat Stands with Standing Rock hosted a silent auction fundraiser and documentary screenings at the Chief Theater where we raised over $2,000 for the Standing Rock Legal Defense Fund.

In November, Steamboat Stands with Standing Rock had a silent auction fundraiser at Schmiggity’s where we raised over $2,300 for the water protectors in Standing Rock.

Thank you to everyone in Steamboat for supporting clean water and indigenous rights. Thank you to everyone whose time, energy, passion, and dedication have gone into making both of these events successful. Your generosity is so greatly appreciated. Water is life.

With deep gratitude,

on behalf of Steamboat Stands with Standing Rock

Steamboat Springs