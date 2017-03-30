Steamboat briefs: Sustainability council holds monthly meeting Wednesday

Yampa Valley Sustainability Council will host its monthly community meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5 in Room 113/114 at Centennial Hall, 124 10th St. in Steamboat Springs.

Crosscut Reclaimed, a Kremmling-based company that supplies premium barn wood and other reclaimed building products, will be presenting YVSC with a donation. During the recent WinterWonderGrass music festival, Crosscut Reclaimed raised funds for YVSC through a giveaway of a unique table made from wood sourced from the Pabst Brewery in Milwaulkee, Wisconsin, and signed by artists performing at the festival.

Directly following the community meeting at 12:30 p.m. there will be a presentation by Community Committee for Education on the group’s latest proposals to address school facilities needs.

Visit yvsc.org for more information.

Yampa Valley Crane Festival photo contest underway

The Greater Sandhill Cranes have returned to the Yampa Valley, and now is a perfect time to photograph the cranes before they begin their nesting cycle. The 2017 Yampa Valley Crane Festival photo contest is currently underway.

Photographers of all ages are invited to submit photographs of this iconic bird by email to cranefestphoto@gmail.com. Two submissions per person are allowed. Photographers must indicate their entry category: professional, amateur or youth (younger than 18). Along with each photo, the entrant must include the photographer’s name, age if younger than 18, phone number, location of photo, date it was taken and a title for the image.

Photos submitted to the photo contest must be taken in the Yampa Valley between Sept. 1, 2016, and Aug. 13. Winners will be announced and prizes will be awarded at the Yampa Valley Crane Festival, which takes place Aug. 31 to Sept. 3 in Steamboat Springs and Hayden. Complete photo contest rules, rights, guidelines and submission instructions can be found at coloradocranes.org.