Routt County Youth Art Show returns April 7

— The work of young Routt County artists will once again be on display at the Steamboat Springs Art Depot beginning April 7.

The annual Routt County Youth Art Show features student work from schools around the county and has more pieces than any other show featured at the Depot Arts Center, according to Kim Keith, executive director of the Steamboat Springs Arts Council.

If you go: What: Routt County Youth Art Show When: Opening form 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 7 and continuing through the month of April Where: Depot Arts Center, 1001 13th St.

“It’s our largest show and takes up our entire building,” Keith said.

Keith said all schools in the county are invited to participate, and most do, either submitting the work of individual students or group projects.

“Several of the schools have opted to do a more collective, collaborative project,” Keith said.

Among the artwork submitted for the show will be a group mural from Hayden High School and a display of cowboy boots in the style of artist Marilyn Levine from South Routt students.

The show will open Friday, April 7, as part of the First Friday Artwalk. Pizza and lemonade will be served, and a kid-friendly activity will be offered from 4 to 7 p.m.

The show will run through the month of April.

Kid-friendly workshops will also be offered by the Steamboat Springs Arts Council from noon to 3 p.m. Saturdays during April.

The drop-in classes are $20 per child and begin with a class in stringed art April 8, which will explore unconventional ways to use yarn for sculptures and art projects.

Leather art will be offered April 15, followed by hands-on marble painting April 22 and a superhero costume creation class April 29.

