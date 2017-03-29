Withdrawal of Clean Power Plan a relief to Northwest Colorado power plants

Craig — Energy took center stage in Washington this week when Donald Trump signed an executive order that seeks to roll back coal, oil, gas and emissions regulations enacted under the Obama administration.
With an emphasis on promoting American energy independence, the new policy orders a halt to the Clean Power Plan and lifts a moratorium on new federal coal leases.
The move may not have an immediate or direct impact on Northwest Colorado’s energy industry, but could smooth the way for continued and future development of coal and oil and gas resources.
“It’s certainly a signal that the war on coal is over and so is the punitive regulation that was directed specifically against coal,” said U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke on a media call Wednesday. “The president has made it clear that such regulatory policies that have been targeted at coal, those are over.”
Signed by Trump Tuesday, the order sets government agencies to the task of rescinding regulations that “unduly burden the development of domestic energy resources,” according to the order.
The Clean Power Plan, enacted in 2015 by President Barack Obama, called for a 32-percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. Colorado sought a 38-percent reduction in the rate of carbon dioxide emissions from existing power plants under the plan.
The Clean Power Plan never cleared federal court, where it was tied up in lawsuits by 27 states, 24 trade associations and 37 rural electric co-ops, according to the White House. Nonetheless, the president’s order came as a relief to Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association, Inc., which was among the electric co-ops that sued over the plan and is partial owner and operator of Craig’s coal-fired Craig Station.
“Tri-state had worked with the Environmental Protection Agency to provide comments on the proposed rule and when the rule was finally issued, we believed it was significantly flawed and unlawful,” said Lee Boughey, senior manager of communications and public affairs for Tri-State.
Trump’s directive to rescind the Clean Power Plan “will help us to continue to provide reliable and affordable electricity to our members,” he added.
Environmental groups, however, were not pleased.
“President Trump shows an incredible level of disregard for our clean air, the scientific consensus around climate change, and our nation's health and security,” said Conservation Colorado Executive Director Pete Maysmith in a statement. “But no matter what bureaucrats in Washington, D.C. do or say, here in Colorado we will fight to clean up air pollution and combat climate change.”
The withdrawal of the Clean Power Plan has the greatest impact on Tri-State’s operations in Northwest Colorado, which includes Colowyo Coal Mine in addition to Craig Station.
Colowyo was able to move forward with its Collom expansion despite the moratorium enacted on federal coal leasing in early 2016, and a single lease or permit can often provide access to enough coal to last a decade or more.
Trump’s executive order also targets several federal oil and gas rules, described as “job-killing restrictions on the production of oil, natural gas and shale energy,” in a White House press release. But with greater sage grouse rules constricting oil and gas development in Moffat County, it’s unclear whether the action will help.
Though the executive order can’t erase these rules in a single signature — the process will require review by agency heads, public notices and comment periods that could take multiple years — it provides a directive to create a more industry-friendly environment by cleaning house of regulations considered burdensome by the administration.
“As a Westerner, I’m particularly sensitive to the heavy handedness of last few years,” Zinke told reporters. “I think if you’re a smaller community across our country, it’s a sign of relief that those smaller communities have a voice and that voice is being heard.”
Contact Lauren Blair at 970-875-1795 or lblair@CraigDailyPress.com or follow her on Twitter @LaurenBNews.
Comments
Rob Douglas 6 days, 6 hours ago
The Craig Daily Press and the Steamboat Pilot & Today can provide much-needed objective journalism with local, state and national impact by following this story on, at the least, a quarterly basis. The key question is: Will the restoration of mining jobs in the Yampa Valley as promised by Donald Trump and our local Republican elected officials and county parties actually materialize? Or, were the promises of Trump and our local GOP designed to gain votes from an economically vulnerable segment of the local electorate desperate to believe promises that could not be fulfilled.
Brian Kotowski 6 days, 5 hours ago
The answer to your second question: definitely yes; obviously. The answer to your first: remains to be seen.
Carl Steidtmann 5 days, 17 hours ago
This is great news for Colorado and for the country. The CPP is a classic example of regulatory overreach. It did nothing to improve the quality of the environment but did a lot to enrich Big Green energy insiders and cronies.
Even if you accept the premise that CO2 is driving climate change, by the EPA's own estimate, complete implementation of the CPP would cut global temperatures by .01 degree centigrade by the year 2100. In other words, it would have no direct effect at all.
In testimony before Congress, former EPA administrator Gina McCarthy was asked by Rep Lamar Smith:
"How do you justify such an expensive, burdensome, onerous rule that’s really not going to do much good and isn’t this all pain and no gain?"
Ms McCarthy answered “The value of this rule.... is measured in showing strong domestic action which can actually trigger global action to address what’s a necessary action to protect…”
By signalling to the rest of the world that we are willing to significantly hurt our own economy, the rest of the world will follow our lead. That is by definition, magical thinking.
The purpose of the CPP was to enrich Big Green. Rich subsidies to uneconomical green energy boondoggles will no longer flow from Federal coffers. The CPP did nothing to reduce global temperatures. It would however raise electricity prices, make US manufacturing less globally competitive, make the US power grid less reliable, reduce the standard of living in the US particularly for lower income households and devastate the US coal industry and the US electrical utility industry.
No a fan of Trump but this is a huge win for the US and Colorado economy.
Dan Hill 5 days, 16 hours ago
Carl, I don't necessarily disagree with anything you said, but this isn't going to make a noticeable difference to the future of coal. Fracking and cheap natural gas is what's killing coal, and Trump plans to make fracking even easier. At best, existing coal-fired power plants will keep running longer than they might have under the CPP, but I don't think we'll ever see another brand new coal-fired power plant build in the US.
Carl Steidtmann 5 days, 13 hours ago
China and India have over 1,000,000 MW of additional electricity generating coal plants in their pipeline. Neither country has the domestic coal reserves to meet that demand. Both will have to import coal. Much of it will come from Australia but some will still come from the US.
Coal usage in the US will decline as long as natural gas prices remain where they are. Of that there is no guarantee.
Natural gas prices are 2x to 3x higher in Japan and Europe than they are here. One of the real growth industries in the US right now is developing the infrastructure to export natural gas to take advantage of the price difference. While it definitely means lower prices for Europe and Japan, it could also mean higher prices in the US.
Robert Huron 4 days, 16 hours ago
It all depends if the US population is willing to put up with the pollution and health hazards that burning coal produces. If you go to China like I have many times you barely can see your hand in front of your face at certain times of the year caused by the smog from the coal fired plants. 75,000 people work in the coal industry in the US however 650,000 work in alternative energy industries, the reason for that is economics not regulation. Coal will eventually go away over the next 30 years just like train travel which was replaced by the airplane.
Dan Kuechenmeister 4 days, 16 hours ago
I think it very likely that the usage of coal in the USA will continue to drop. (We don't use whale oil to burn lamps any more) But the drop in the use of coal should be due to market forces, not legislation.
Carl Steidtmann 2 days, 1 hour ago
Coal accounts for roughly 30% of US electrical production. Alternative energy less that 5%. No wonder alternative energy needs massive subsidies and regulatory compliance support in order to compete. With the Trump Administration kicking the Big Green welfare queens to the curb, look for the share of renewables to shrink.
Oh and train travel hasn't gone away. Gov Brown of California is putting $100 billion of taxpayer money into a train that will essentially go nowhere. Just like alternative energy trains run on government subsidies.
Scott Wedel 5 days, 7 hours ago
Carl,
Actually, China does not plan major increase in coal power production any more. They had government rules that made proposing a plant a good deal, but they have since had many cancellations. China also has many factories with their own furnaces with no emissions controls which is why they can shut down factories and make the air almost clean for major international events. So they will add some power plants as part of shutting down the dirty furnaces at factories.
More relevant for China is the amount of coal production and imports which has been declining since 2013. Related data such as truckers hauling coal losing jobs appears to generally validate that trend.
Carl Steidtmann 4 days, 17 hours ago
China has cut back on their coal plant building plans by about 20%. But they and the rest of the developing world will still build more than 1,000,000 MW of coal capacity over the next 20 years.
At the same time Germany has had to go back to coal as their green energy program has been a failure, leaving electricity prices there the highest in the developed world. Their abandonment of nuclear post-Fukashima and still high prices for Russian natural gas has forced this shift.
My point here is that the global demand for coal is not going away even if demand in the US should weaken.
Fred Duckels 5 days, 16 hours ago
Coal has been in the doldrums before and everyone rushed in to write it's obituary. Our energy needs are huge and todays thinking can change overnight. Stay tuned.
Regulations caused much of the conversion to gas, this war was won without firing a shot. How long is gas going to be the favorite son? Who knows! Mandating renewables has been a big headache for coal thanks to DMB and her ilk. I have been around a looong time and don't bet the farm just yet.
John Kinkaid 5 days, 15 hours ago
The PUC just voted to tack a $40. per ton tax on coal-fired electricity. The poor and middle class can least afford this nonsense. It's all because of politics.
John Kinkaid 5 days, 15 hours ago
http://nationalsclc.org/tell-the-epa-first-do-no-harm/
Scott Wedel 5 days, 4 hours ago
In the past, it is true that coal has been depressed only to recover when oil or nat gas got expensive. That is less likely to occur now because now technology is running against coal.
First, clean coal where the CO2 is stored has not made much progress over the past 10 years. The challenges are difficult because there are enough other pollutants that mess with creative schemes such as mixing the CO2 with water and then growing algae. Trying to remove the CO2 is proving to require a lot of energy, as much as a plant's power which then makes burning coal less economical.
Second, nat gas is cheap because it is proving very easy to recover from fracking. In fact, nat gas is so easy that they are fracking in search of oil and nat gas is worth little at the wellhead. And making it easier to build pipelines just makes it easier to get nat gas from the wells to the customer. The alternative is to liquefy the nat gas and haul via trucks, but liquefying consumes about a third of the nat gas to run the compressors.
Third, the price of wind is already viewed as comparable to coal and the price of solar keeps declining. Thus, both are now low risk investments as long as a state PUC is willing to grant the wind producer 3 cents per kwh and solar 5 cents per kwh. Solar generally matches peak demand (air conditioners) when on demand electricity pricing is higher so paying 5 cents per kwh is reasonable.
Fourth, utility sized battery storage for grid stability has come down in price to currently be viable without affecting rates.
Scott Wedel 4 days, 14 hours ago
As for hurting our own economy, we have 650,000 renewable energy jobs and electric rates have not changed much. US has avoided mistakes of other countries of paying for projects without regard of the cost of electricity. Instead US via state PUCs has created a system of paying a certain price per kwh for renewable energy and so renewable projects have to be efficient to make a profit.
I think Moffat County would be better off in the longer term if they made less of an effort to hang onto a coal industry in decline and instead made a greater effort to attract presumably a large solar farm by promoting their trained workforce on electric power, available land and good sun.
George Hresko 4 days, 13 hours ago
Scott--Instead of confining the conversation to Moffat County coal workers, might you consider a global energy demand say 10 to 20 years out and how that might be supplied?
Scott Wedel 4 days, 10 hours ago
George,
In 20 years I think that typical house will have solar and an electric car with a battery than could power the house during the evening and be smart enough to leave enough of a charge to get to work or such. There will be grid batteries and pumped storage to even out power supply during the day. There will be nat gas power plants for when the sun don't shine and the wind don't blow.
Right now there are already hours in this time of year in which California has more solar power than demand. There is good sun, but still cool enough that air conditioners haven't turned on. Currently, it is not enough to make an effort to store, but that is amazing considering that solar cell price per watt are still declining by 20% per year.
Once more government building depts start treating solar the same as replacing shingles as compared to an exotic project needing engineering then costs will drop further.
Fred Duckels 4 days, 12 hours ago
Scott, When it comes to this subject you seem to have all the ideological answers. I question every "fact" that you come out with although I don't have the time to counter your fantasyland. Where are these batteries from heaven that will make up for intermittent power? I don't believe anything that you are putting out!
Scott Wedel 4 days, 10 hours ago
Here is an article on Tesla recently installed utility scale battery system.
https://arstechnica.com/business/2017/01/a-look-at-the-new-battery-storage-facility-in-california-built-with-tesla-powerpacks/
George Hresko 4 days, 10 hours ago
Life cycle costs?
Scott Wedel 4 days, 10 hours ago
George,
Tesla in these and their new car batteries are promising only a 10% degrade after 5,000 charge/discharge cycles. I can't find that article right now. But Tesla claims to have found how to minimize batteries from degrading.
George Hresko 4 days, 9 hours ago
OK, but fossil fired plant costs, nuke's life cycle costs are well known, Lots of trials never progress to economic competitiveness!
Scott Wedel 4 days, 7 hours ago
George,
Whether nuke power life cycle costs are "well known" is debatable San Onofre's had a failed billion dollar repair and now shutdown. Likewise, Diablo Canyon is going to be shutdown instead of extending permit. And Westinghouse is going to declare bankruptcy because of cost overruns of their current nuclear power plants construction projects.
Life cycle costs for solar are proving highly predictable of replacing converters. And about 15 years ago they finally figured out how to make wind generators last. So both have established life cycle costs.
And US system is largely set up so that investors more than ratepayers lose when plants have shorter than expected life cycles.
George Hresko 4 days, 4 hours ago
Scott--The life cycle costs question was a reference to the batteries, not to the three power generation sources you mentioned. The nukes costs are largely regulatorily results. The batteries are relatively unknown. Solar and wind, if they are to be base load, need cost effective power storage.
Fred Duckels 2 days, 15 hours ago
Scott, Is the same Tesla that gets about 50 miles per recharge on it's cars? These headlining grabbing press releases are designed to keep the pipeline of taxpayer money running full. Look at those studying outer space who always come up with public interest facts about someplace thirty light years away and can narrative a perfect NPR yarn designed to keep the pump primed.
Storage for intermittent power would take a battery the size of Nevada.
Scott Wedel 2 days, 14 hours ago
Tesla models range from 200 to 335 miles per recharge. A fact verified by owners and independent reviews.
As for a battery the size of Nevada, that is why it isn't economical to attempt to store days or weeks of electricity, but limit storage to excess renewable produced during part of the day to be used in another part of the day. There will remain a backbone of nat gas power plants that are good at quickly adjusting output for additional grid stability, relatively low emissions and lower cost power.
Scott Wedel 2 days, 13 hours ago
George,
As for battery life cycle costs, the basic technology of Li ion batteries is well established. What is allowing longer cycles is better, more precise, manufacturing techniques and sophisticated monitoring when in use to keep each element within operating tolerances.
While the life cycle costs for nuclear may be largely regulatory, that is because nuclear has the potential to cause widespread damage. Of course they are going to be a bunch of new regulations after Fujiyama because a "safe" plant failed and caused widespread damage.
San Onofre and Westinghouse are also big problems for the nuclear power industry. San Onofre originally had problems with excessive corrosion on the high pressure steam pipes coming out of the reactor pressure vessel. So in a big renovation project this part was redesigned and the redesign was a disaster that immediately was badly corroding. It is surprising that after all this time that a fundamental part of a nuclear power plant could be gotten so wrong.
And the Westinghouse bankruptcy is showing that modern simplified designs for nuclear power plants are proving no less expensive to build. Nuclear power plant construction was already so risky that it took federal loan guarantees to get Westinghouse's projects started and now they might not even get completed. I doubt there is any desire in DC to investigate and question those loans because it was a mistake of the Obama administration to help Republican Southern states and Republican supported nuclear power.
Overall, nuclear power plant construction is now too risky for investment because if budget includes recent costs to build and maintain then wind and solar are both less expensive sources of electricity with known costs.
I think what is generally overlooked by ideologues is that US electrical system includes state level PUCs which are under great pressure to keep electricity affordable. So states implement programs only after serious analysis and consideration that rates will remain stable. Countries like Germany and Spain had no such pragmatic layer making sure that national renewable programs were cost effective and didn't blow up electricity rates.
Scott Wedel 1 day, 11 hours ago
Carl,
"Coal accounts for roughly 30% of US electrical production. Alternative energy less that 5%."
Yes, but wind and solar are up from basically 0% just 10 years ago and growing rapidly so will be over 5% by end of year. Probably will be over 7% by 2020.
"look for the share of renewables to shrink" - no they won't. Cost of solar cells has already dropped enough that cheaper to install new solar PV arrays now even without tax credit than install in 2015 with tax credit.
Nor will coal's share of electricity increase because too many coal power plants are being shut down instead of spending the money on the periodic major maintenance. Such as the Navajo Power Station.
Matthew Kuckkahn 11 hours, 19 minutes ago
The CEO of the largest coal mining operation in the world said "those jobs are never coming back." And that was just yesterday. It has next to nothing to do with regulations and more to do with natural gas being cleaner, cheaper, more plentiful, easier to extract, easier to burn, more efficiently burning, and hotter burning. Everyone in the industry knows this. No new coal plants are being built, none.
China is taking the lead on renewables, big time, with hundreds of billions invested.
650k jobs in US are in green energy. Only around 50k in coal. Fortune magazine as of Jan 2015 reported there were twice as many solar workers alone as coal. International coal companies since have filed chapter 11 left and right. We are putting all of our chips on the horse that has already lost, for jobs that aren't coming back.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID