Steamboat briefs: Road closed near Stagecoach Dam to Pleasant Valley

Effective Wednesday, March 29, Routt County Road 18 is temporarily closed from just past the first parking area below the Stagecoach Reservoir dam north to Pleasant Valley due to seasonal freeze/thaw conditions and traffic adversely effecting the road. All motor vehicle traffic is restricted. The closure will be in effect until the conditions have improved up to a maximum period of 90 days.

Meadows Parking lot open weekends starting Saturday

The Meadows Parking Lot will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays beginning Saturday, April 1 through the remainder of the 2016-17 ski season. On Mondays through Thursdays in April, guests can park free at the Upper and Lower Knoll Lots or can pay to park at the Gondola Square Parking Garage.

Steamboat Police Coffee with a Cop to return Friday

The next Coffee with a Cop will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. Friday, March 31 at the Steamboat Springs McDonald’s, 1150 S. Lincoln Ave. Coffee with a Cop is designed to allow open, two-way dialogue between the community and the Steamboat Springs Police Department and its officers.

Officers Shane Musgrave and Cody Owens, along with other available members of the department, will be on hand for this edition of Coffee with a Cup. Free coffee will be provided, a Spanish translator will be available at the event.

The first Coffee with a Cop event was held Nov. 11. The program looks to bring residents and officers together on a quarterly basis throughout the year.

Coffee with a Cop is a national initiative supported by the United States Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. The program aims to advance the practice of community policing through improving relationships between police officers and community members one cup of coffee at a time.

Oscar-nominated film to screen at Steamboat library

Bud Werner Memorial Library presents a free screening of “Fire at Sea,” the Academy Award nominee for Best Documentary and winner of the Golden Bear for Best Film at the Berlin Film Festival, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Library Hall.

This film is Gianfranco Rosi’s incisive, poignant and deeply moving portrait of the Mediterranean island of Lampedusa — and the humanitarian crisis occurring in the seas around it — both a masterly work of documentary film-making and a timely call for urgent action.

Situated 150 miles south of Sicily, Lampedusa has hit headlines as the first port of call for hundreds of thousands of African and Middle Eastern refugees hoping to make a new life in Europe. After spending months living on the island and engaging with its inhabitants, Rosi accumulated an incredible array of footage, portraying the history, culture and daily lives of the islanders.

Focusing on 12-year-old Samuele, as he explores the land and attempts to gain mastery of the sea, the film slowly builds a breathtakingly naturalistic portrait of the Lampedusan people and the events that surround them. The result is a lyrical, poetic and searingly powerful documentary that casts neither judgment nor aspersions, but simply shows the world to the viewer.

Visit steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information.

Blood drive planned for Thursday at local medical center

The second community blood drive of the year will take place from 12:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat Springs. Local companies Soda Creek Pizza, PowerICE and Honey Stinger will be providing complimentary pizza and snacks for all donors in addition to the snacks provided by Bonfils Blood Center.

Every unit of blood donated can help to save or enhance the lives of up to three people. Donors should eat a full meal and drink plenty of water before donating. The entire process takes approximately one hour and walk-ins are welcome from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. as space permits.

To guarantee an appointment time, call Bonfils Appointment Center at 800-365-0006 option 2 or sign up online at bonfils.org using site code 0234.