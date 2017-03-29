Same foe, same result for Steamboat girls soccer

— Goals from Sophie Leeson and Keelan Vargas helped power the Steamboat Springs High School girls soccer team to its second win against Summit in four days.

The Sailors beat the Tigers, 2-0, on Tuesday at Summit High School in a game shortened by snow.

Steamboat beat the same team at home, 1-0, on Saturday.

The win bumps the Sailors to 3-2 on the season, putting them above .500 for the first time following an 0-2 start to the schedule.

Next up for Steamboat is a trip Saturday to play at 11 a.m. against Eagle Valley. That’ll be a big one despite its place early in the league season as both teams are currently tied for second in the Western Slope with 3-1 records.

