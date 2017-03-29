Police respond to threatening note found at Steamboat Springs High School

— Update from police chief Cory Christensen: "We are receiving several calls, emails and texts from concerned parents about the safety of the high school today. We will have extra and presence today at the high school all day. We have also identified and spoken to the person who wrote the note. We do not believe there is any continuing threat from that individual and with the parents that person will be meeting with school officials today. We know that students are spreading rumors through social media but those are rumors only and are not supported by information the police have received. We do not anticipate any charges at this time and feel this is a matter better left to school officials to handle."

The Steamboat Springs Police Department is investigating a threatening note found in a Steamboat Springs High School classroom Wednesday afternoon.

According to Steamboat Springs High School Principal Kevin Taulman, a teacher found the note at 2:07 p.m. Wednesday and notified administration.

Police were immediately contacted and arrived at the high school to check the building and secure the exterior doors.

Multiple police officers were on campus at all times for the remainder of the school day, and the high school’s front doors were secured and monitored as was the parking lot and campus.

Information about the incident was sent to Steamboat Springs High School students and parents Wednesday night.

“Safety is our priority at all of our campuses,” Superintendent Brad Meeks said in an email. “We are working with our staff, students and police to address this matter and ensure that our schools remain safe.”

Taulman said the note was vague but did contain some threatening language.

“Students from the class were interviewed by administration, but at this time, we don't believe there is a threat,” Taulman said.

The school resource officer and other Steamboat Springs police officers will be on campus throughout the next few days.

Taulman said classes will be held as normal until further notice.

Details about the note were not released.