Police respond to threatening note found at Steamboat Springs High School

Steamboat Springs — Update from police chief Cory Christensen: "We are receiving several calls, emails and texts from concerned parents about the safety of the high school today. We will have extra and presence today at the high school all day. We have also identified and spoken to the person who wrote the note. We do not believe there is any continuing threat from that individual and with the parents that person will be meeting with school officials today. We know that students are spreading rumors through social media but those are rumors only and are not supported by information the police have received. We do not anticipate any charges at this time and feel this is a matter better left to school officials to handle."
The Steamboat Springs Police Department is investigating a threatening note found in a Steamboat Springs High School classroom Wednesday afternoon.
According to Steamboat Springs High School Principal Kevin Taulman, a teacher found the note at 2:07 p.m. Wednesday and notified administration.
Police were immediately contacted and arrived at the high school to check the building and secure the exterior doors.
Multiple police officers were on campus at all times for the remainder of the school day, and the high school’s front doors were secured and monitored as was the parking lot and campus.
Information about the incident was sent to Steamboat Springs High School students and parents Wednesday night.
“Safety is our priority at all of our campuses,” Superintendent Brad Meeks said in an email. “We are working with our staff, students and police to address this matter and ensure that our schools remain safe.”
Taulman said the note was vague but did contain some threatening language.
“Students from the class were interviewed by administration, but at this time, we don't believe there is a threat,” Taulman said.
The school resource officer and other Steamboat Springs police officers will be on campus throughout the next few days.
Taulman said classes will be held as normal until further notice.
Details about the note were not released.
Comments
Scott Wedel 6 days, 2 hours ago
So the "threatening note" is "vague but did contain some threatening language" that, at this time, isn't believed to constitute a threat.
What the hell are students are parents supposed to take from that? Maybe go to school and hope no one gets killed?
Valerie McCarthy 5 days, 15 hours ago
couldn't agree more Mr Wedel. It is possible to give more information to assure parents and still "protect" the troubled soul who did this. Thank you to the SSPD for at least giving us some information in this article for some reassurance.
Bret Marx 5 days, 15 hours ago
Wow, could this article be any more vague? Terrible reporting. Oh wait, Lisa Schlichtman, that explains it.
Brian Kotowski 5 days, 13 hours ago
Or, it could be that the Pilot is reporting what it knows & it's the cops & the school district who are being vague. Or not. Who knows? In any any event, we are left to anxiously wonder if the note rises to the hateful belligerence of Edgewood College's recent brush with catastrophe: the vile and malevolent "suck it up" post it note. A dire & emergent threat against which the police were also summoned & mobilized.
Bret Marx 5 days, 12 hours ago
Today something happened, somewhere. More at 5. hahaha
Valerie McCarthy 5 days, 8 hours ago
the report correctly explains and quotes the vague email sent out Wed by the school
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID