Bears are back: The Record for Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Tuesday, March 28, 2017

12:50 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of roommates fighting in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle. A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault.

1:29 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken man on a bus. Police gave him a ride home.

1:46 a.m. Officers were called to a report of loud music in the 3300 block of Columbine Drive. A warning was issued.

7:41 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a fight that occurred overnight in the first block of Spruce Street.

12:57 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a woman being harassed by an ex-boyfriend in the 2400 block of Lincoln Avenue. While investigating, police contacted a man with warrants. Police also found the man had what was thought to be methamphetamine.

2:24 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a man who used an ATM machine in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue, and he forgot to grab the $300 in cash that he withdrew. It was gone when he returned.

9:06 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a bear trying to get into trash in the 200 block of Spruce Street.

9:56 p.m. Officers were called to a report of gunshots in the 1000 block of Walton Creek Road. Police could not find anything suspicious.