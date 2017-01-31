Steamboat briefs: CEO class will be featured at coffee, newspaper event

Steamboat Today will host its next Coffee and a Newspaper from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Wednesday at the newspaper offices, 1901 Curve Plaza. The new CEO class at Steamboat Springs High School will be the featured topic. Students from the class will talk about the course and discuss their business projects. Coffee and pastries will be served. Coffee and a Newspaper is open to the community, and coffee and pastries will be served. Editor Lisa Schlichtman and Publisher Suzanne Schlicht will also be present to guide the discussion. Email Schlichtman at lschlichtman@SteamboatToday.com for more information.

Historical society in Yampa hosts Groundhog Day dinner

The Yampa-Egeria Historical Society will host a Groundhog Day dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Yampa Ladies Aid Hall. The dinner will include all-you-can-eat biscuits and gravy plus sausage patties, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, coleslaw, sherbet, cookies and a beverage. The cost is $6 for adults and $4 for children age 5 to 11. Kids under 4 eat free.

Steamboat Springs graduate named to Florida honors list

Alison Speer, a 2016 Steamboat Springs High School graduate, was named to the fall 2016 semester dean’s list at Florida State University. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must achieve a 3.5 GPA and carry at least 12 credit hours. Speer is majoring in interior design in the College of Fine Arts.

Strings group to present silent film with orchestra music

Strings Music Festival will present the film, “The Mark of Zorro,” with live musical accompaniment at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. “The Mark of Zorro” is a silent film classic and it will be shown along with live musical accompaniment by the five-piece Mont Alto Motion Picture Orchestra. Free popcorn will be served. Tickets are $5 for youth and $18 for adults. Visit stringsmusicfestival.com for more information.

Local author offers book marketing course in February

Author Edith Lynn Hornik-Beer will be teaching “Marketing Your Book Successfully” at Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs campus from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 6 and 13. The class will explore how to reach television and radio talk shows, how to analyze what readers books will reach and how to reach an audience online and off-line. Call 970-870 4444 for more information or to register for the class.

Area Center for Visual Arts accepts docents for program

The Center for Visual Arts is expanding its docent program to include new members beginning February 2017. Emphasizing art education in the community, CVA docents lead group tours, assist at special events including lectures and workshops, greet visitors to the gallery and conduct art sales.

Typically CVA docents spend one day per month greeting visitors. Other part-time opportunities include helping with fundraising efforts and serving on specific committees such as Art Walk, exhibits and facilities

Currently the Center for Visual Arts, a nonprofit organization, provides exhibit space for emerging artists and displays the work of highly accomplished regional artists. CVA coordinates the popular First Friday Art Walk and presents free Guest Artist Lectures to local artists and the community at-large.



In return for their service, docents receive free admission to CVA events, discounted prices on art, meet people in the art field and expand their art education. CVA hosts “Meet the Artists” evenings for docents, visits to artists’ studios and excursions to the Front Range to visit galleries and museums including the Denver Art Museum.

Interested persons should email betsy@steamboatartcenter.com or call 970-846-8365.

Routt building code adoption subject of public meeting

The Routt County Regional Building Department will present an informational meeting on adoption of the 2015 International Code Series at 5 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Bud Werner Memorial Library in Steamboat Springs.

The two-hour presentation will outline the code adoption process, including recommended codes and key differences, and there will be a time for questions and answers. Refreshments will be provided. Contact the Routt County Regional Building Department at 970-870-5566 for more information.