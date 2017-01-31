Sally Claassen: Can honesty be rallying cry?

Dear Editor,

Since Nov. 9, I've been reflecting on what commonality could bring our country back together.

An observation: A lot of people did not vote for Clinton because they believed her to be a liar. A lot of people did not vote for Trump because they believed him to be a liar. Without debating the merits of those beliefs, can this be the bridge that crosses our divide?

No one likes a liar, liar, pants on fire. And they shouldn't. Lying hurts, it betrays, it erodes, it distorts.

Can this be our united rallying cry going forward? Honesty first. Whoever you voted for, let's together demand honesty from our leaders at all levels. Let's demand honesty from each other. Let's demand honesty of ourselves, because, like peace, it has to start at home.

Together, from both sides, let's belie the notion that truth doesn't matter. It does. Now more than ever.

Sally Claassen

Steamboat Springs