Sally Claassen: Can honesty be rallying cry?

Dear Editor,
Since Nov. 9, I've been reflecting on what commonality could bring our country back together.
An observation: A lot of people did not vote for Clinton because they believed her to be a liar. A lot of people did not vote for Trump because they believed him to be a liar. Without debating the merits of those beliefs, can this be the bridge that crosses our divide?
No one likes a liar, liar, pants on fire. And they shouldn't. Lying hurts, it betrays, it erodes, it distorts.
Can this be our united rallying cry going forward? Honesty first. Whoever you voted for, let's together demand honesty from our leaders at all levels. Let's demand honesty from each other. Let's demand honesty of ourselves, because, like peace, it has to start at home.
Together, from both sides, let's belie the notion that truth doesn't matter. It does. Now more than ever.
Sally Claassen
Steamboat Springs
Comments
Matt Hannon 1 hour, 47 minutes ago
Remember when Stephen Colbert called it "truthiness" or Bill O'Reilly's no Spin Zone? Unfortunately, the is election is having the opposite effect you are looking for Sally. Trump won despite a lot of "truthiness" in his rhetoric. Now, it looks like "truthiness" is acceptable as fact. Spin is one thing but this is beyond comprehension. Lies are becoming like commodities. People are buying them and making them more marketable. Truth matters less today than a month ago. It isn't selling well.
Brian Kotowski 57 minutes ago
I'm with you Sally, but I'm not optimistic. I left the GOP over Trump. I find that I'm more able (perhaps even eager) to call out the charlatans wherever they are - left, right, middle, up, down, black, white, plaid, leather, whatever. The best place to start would be for idealogues - everywhere - to hold their own sides just as accountable as they do the opposition. But Matt's right. It's getting worse (on both sides), not better; & I don't see a light at the end of the tunnel.
