Overheard at the bar: The Record for Monday, Jan. 30, 2017

Crime StoppersIf you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking here. Tips can also be sent by text message. Send a text message to 274637 and start your text with “NABM”.
Monday, Jan. 30, 2017
1:32 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help a sick person in the 2200 block of Village Inn Court.
8:50 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a car with Texas plates speeding and swerving in and out of traffic at Lincoln Avenue and 13th Street.
9:16 a.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called to help a person having an allergic reaction in the 700 block of East Lincoln Avenue.
11:48 a.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person with a medical problem in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue.
1:28 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person having difficulty breathing in the 1100 block of 13th Street.
3:25 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a person who left a restaurant without paying a $33 bill in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue.
4:22 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a person who found a lost child at Village Drive and Meadow Lane. The parents were located.
9:10 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken pedestrian in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. He was taken home.
9:17 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a person who overheard a drunken man make concerning comments at a bar in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle.
9:32 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a mom who wanted her children checked on. The children were with their father and were fine.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID