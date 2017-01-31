Overheard at the bar: The Record for Monday, Jan. 30, 2017

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking here. Tips can also be sent by text message. Send a text message to 274637 and start your text with “NABM”.

Monday, Jan. 30, 2017

1:32 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help a sick person in the 2200 block of Village Inn Court.

8:50 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a car with Texas plates speeding and swerving in and out of traffic at Lincoln Avenue and 13th Street.

9:16 a.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called to help a person having an allergic reaction in the 700 block of East Lincoln Avenue.

11:48 a.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person with a medical problem in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue.

1:28 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person having difficulty breathing in the 1100 block of 13th Street.

3:25 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a person who left a restaurant without paying a $33 bill in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue.

4:22 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a person who found a lost child at Village Drive and Meadow Lane. The parents were located.

9:10 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken pedestrian in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. He was taken home.

9:17 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a person who overheard a drunken man make concerning comments at a bar in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle.

9:32 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a mom who wanted her children checked on. The children were with their father and were fine.