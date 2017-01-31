Brotherly love gives Steamboat high school freshman reason to run first half-marathon

— When Cisco DelliQuadri steps to the starting line of the Humana Rock ’n’ Roll New Orleans Half Marathon, he will be running to raise money for the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation and he'll be running for his younger brother Peppi.

How you can help What: Cisco DelliQuadri, a freshman at Steamboat Springs High School, will travel to New Orleans to run in the Humana Rock ’n’ Roll New Orleans Half Marathon on Sunday, Feb. 5. Why: Cisco has already received more than $6,000 in pledges that will support the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation but he's looking to reach $8,000. Those wanting to make a donation can go to Cisco's page at http://online.ccf...

Cisco expects to find plenty of challenges along the 13.1-mile course, but those challenges are nothing compared to what his younger brother has faced since being diagnosed with Crohn’s disease three years ago.

“Watching my brother learn to live with Crohn’s disease has been hard, and there isn’t much I can do to make him feel better,” Cisco said. “When I found out about the fundraisers that the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation organizes, I thought this would be a way for me to make a difference.”

The idea of challenging himself to complete a half-marathon was inspired by an advertisement for the Rock ’n’ Roll New Orleans Half Marathon that appeared in a magazine his brother received in the mail.

“I saw an advertisement, and I asked my mom if I could do it,” Cisco said. “She told me that I could, but I would really have to commit to doing it.”

The next day Cisco got busy raising money and began training for what will be the longest run he has even attempted. He cleared the first hurdle when his fundraising efforts reached the minimum needed to run the race, and then, he met his own personal goal of $5,000.

At this point, he has raised $6,170 and has set his sights on $8,000 for this year’s race.

“Cisco saw the advertisement and decided he wanted to do it. They sent him information about setting up a website, he wrote the blurb and has trained really hard. All of the money he raises goes to the foundation," said Terry DelliQuadri, Cisco’s father. “He has stuck to his training program religiously, despite playing hockey … and has worked out with Pio (Utu) a lot. Sometimes he gets home from all the different things he is doing and takes a training run. He is totally committed to this.”

Three years ago, the DelliQuadri family had little, or no knowledge, of Crohn’s disease. But when Peppi was diagnosed, he become one of 700,000 people in the U.S. who is affected by Crohn’s disease.

He started to show symptoms when he was 8 and has been admitted to the hospital several times during flare-ups that often leave him too sick to attend school or to pursue the sports he loves.

“The thing about Crohn's is that it is a life-long disease,” Terry said. “Sometimes, he has symptoms, but a lot of the time he doesn’t. The best thing would be to spread those symptoms out or to limit them as much as possible.”

The family has tried prescription drugs to treat the disease but with limited success. More recently, they have been experimenting with a special diet that seems to be working.

But treating the disease is just not enough for Cisco, who is hoping the money he, and others, raise at events like the half-marathon will lead to a cure.

“I’m doing this for my brother,” Cisco said. “The fundraiser is to find a cure, because there is no cure right now."

Cisco will travel to New Orleans Saturday with Harald Niedl, a family friend who has coached Cisco for several years and plans to pace the young runner at the start.

“I’ve been teaching him everything I know since he was 11,” Niedl said. “He is in better shape than I am. I will pace him for the first couple of miles, but once I feel comfortable, or I don’t have it anymore, he will take off on his own. He is amazingly mature for his age, and he knows how to pace himself. I am very confident that he will finish the race.”

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966