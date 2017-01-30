Steamboat briefs: Oak Creek fire chief lauded for wildfire assistance

The Yampa Ranger District presented Oak Creek Fire Protection District Chief Chuck Wisecup with a beetle-kill lodgepole pine clock to thank him for his assistance with the Silver Creek Fire.

Wisecup was instrumental in keeping costs down by offering the Stagecoach Fire Station as the incident command post, as well as offering the fire station as quarters for firefighters and ICP personnel. He also was helpful in organizing the public meeting, contacting the public and distributing information locally.

The fire was started by lightning Aug. 20 and declared out Dec 1. The fire was located within Sarvis Creek Wilderness in the Routt National Forest. Final costs are estimated at more than $400,000, and 469 acres were burned.

Early bird registration for pentathlon ends Jan. 31

To receive a “New Year’s Resolution” discount on registration for the 26th annual Steamboat Pentathlon, racers must sign up by Tuesday, Jan. 31. Prices will increase on Wednesday, Feb. 1, and registration will officially close Feb. 28.

Participants can register as a team, dynamic duo or individual, with short- and long-course race options available. Participants receive a race T-shirt, lunch and a chance to win raffle prizes.

The Steamboat Pentathlon is hosted annually at Howelsen Hill by the city of Steamboat Springs Parks and Community Services Department. The event features five athletic disciplines in one race, including Alpine skiing or snowboarding, snowshoeing, Nordic skiing, mountain biking and running.

Visit steamboatpentathlon.com or call the Parks and Community Services Department at 970-879-4300 for more information or to register.

Rocky Mountain Youth Corps alumni honored with award

Rocky Mountain Youth Corps alumni Brendon Tiffany was recognized earlier this month for his outstanding commitment during eight weeks working with the Steamboat Springs-based organization in 2016.

Tiffany, 17, was selected as one of nine corpsmembers out of more than 1,500 youth, young adults and military veterans who served in Colorado in 2016.

He was honored as a 2016 Corps Member of the Year at the annual Youth Corps Awards Ceremony in Denver on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

During his participation with RMYC’s regional service crew in 2016, Tiffany worked on projects including fence work on the Roan Plateau in Garfield County in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management, rock work on the Golden Horseshoe in Summit Coun-ty in partnership with the town of Breckenridge and Summit County and an erosion mitigation project on the ’14er, Mount Bierstadt, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the Colorado Fourteeners Initiative.

“The nine corps members selected for this award are among this state’s most outstanding leaders. Each of them worked hard to become better leaders and citizens, and this honor is richly deserved,” said Scott Segerstrom, Colorado Youth Corps Association executive director.

Presentation to address racism, health inequities

Healthcare providers and the community are invited to a discussion about the history of racism in the U.S., its role in creating health inequities and the importance of naming and recognizing racism to mitigate its impact on society and health. The free event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Bud Werner Memorial Library.

Rachel Hardeman, assistant professor in the Division of Health Policy and Management at the University of Minnesota will be the presenter. Northwest Colorado Health is hosting the presentation in partnership with the Colorado Trust.

A light dinner will be provided, and childcare and Spanish interpretation will be available upon request. Learn more at northwestcoloradohealth.org/events. RSVP at 970-871-7323.

Young Professionals Network to present community forum at Tread of Pioneers

The Steamboat Springs Young Professionals Network will host its annual community forum from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Tread of Pioneers Museum, 800 Oak St. This year’s event will focus on maintaining the unique character of Steamboat Springs.

The forum will include networking, behind-the-scenes tours of the museum and a panel discussion with longtime locals Tom Ross, Paula Cooper Black and Adonna Allen. The panel will discuss the origins and history of Steamboat’s culture and ideas for preserving it. The event is free for YPN members and $15 for nonmembers. Admission includes hors d’oeuvres and drinks.