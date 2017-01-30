Soda Creek Elementary Science Fair Committee: Thank you Steamboat Springs community

Dear Editor,

The Soda Creek Elementary School Science Fair was a huge success this year. Our theme, “It’s going to be STEMtastic!” had over 240 projects that ranged from experiments on how sugar affects a learning brain, to research on carbon emissions from different vehicles, to an invention on how to quickly and easily make one’s bed.

The success of the science fair would not be possible without the help and donations of many. A big thanks to Soda Creek Pizza for donating pizza for the event. Also thanks go out to all the parent volunteers who helped run the bake sale and make the day go smoothly, as well as provide feedback to our young scientists and to parents and teachers that supported students’ efforts.

Lastly, an enormous thanks to Pediatrics of Steamboat Springs for covering the cost of participants’ medals and trophies for this year and next. We truly appreciate the support of our community in making the science fair a continuing success year after year.

Sincerely,

Soda Creek Elementary Science Fair Committee

Steamboat Springs