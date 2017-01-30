Rocky Mountain Youth Corps alumni honored with award

— Rocky Mountain Youth Corps alumni Brendon Tiffany was recognized earlier this month for his outstanding commitment during eight weeks working with the Steamboat Springs-based organization in 2016.

Tiffany, 17, was selected as one of nine corpsmembers out of more than 1,500 youth, young adults and military veterans who served in Colorado in 2016.

He was honored as a 2016 Corps Member of the Year at the annual Youth Corps Awards Ceremony at the Colorado capital in Denver Jan. 23.

During his participation with RMYC’s regional service crew in 2016, Tiffany worked on projects including fence work on the Roan Plateau in Garfield County in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management, rock work on the Golden Horseshoe in Summit County in partnership with the Town of Breckenridge and Summit County and an erosion mitigation project on the ‘14er’ Mt. Bierstadt in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the Colorado Fourteeners Initiative.

“The nine corps members selected for this award are among this state’s most outstanding leaders. Each of them worked hard to become better leaders and citizens, and this honor is richly deserved,” said Scott Segerstrom, Colorado Youth Corps Association executive director.