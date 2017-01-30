Drunk at midnight: The Record for Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017

Crime StoppersIf you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking here. Tips can also be sent by text message. Send a text message to 274637 and start your text with “NABM”.
Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017
Police, fire and ambulance calls
Midnight: Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a drunken person at Walton Creek Road and Village Drive.
1:02 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious person at Fourth Street and Lincoln Avenue.
2:05 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a fight at the Gondola Transit Center
9:06 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of Marketplace Plaza.
12:37 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue emergency responders were called to a report of a person who fell at the Dry Lake trailhead on Buffalo Pass.
1:42 p.m. Fire Rescue emergency responders were called to help an injured skier or rider at the base of Steamboat Ski Area.
4:26 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a hit and run at Skyview Lane and Chinook Lane.
5:03 p.m. Fire Rescue emergency responders were called to a report of a fuel spill at a gas station in the 500 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
