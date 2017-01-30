Fat tire snow bicyclists get 10 kilometers of their own at Haymaker Nordic Center

— Fans of the burgeoning sport of fat-tire bicycling over snow have a new option to pursue their sport close to Steamboat Springs’ southern edge at the Haymaker Nordic Center.

Nordic Center manager and Classic Crank bike shop owner John Weinman confirms that a special grooming machine is being used to prep more than 10 kilometers, or 6.2 miles, of dedicated single track. The terrain at Haymaker is gently rolling.

“We have three interconnected loops to ride on,” Weinman said. “One is gently rolling and less than a mile in length for novice riders. Another can take more advanced riders upwards of an hour to complete.”

Weinman is renting fat tire bikes at Haymaker for $15 per hour, $22 for a half-day or $30 for a full day. Cyclists who already own a fat tire bike are welcome with a standard trail pass, priced at $20.

Special rates apply in some cases. Trail passes are $13 for seniors and children, $12 for employees of the Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp., which is affiliated with Haymaker, and $15 for holders of Alpine season passes at Steamboat Ski Area.

Bike trail access is included in a Haymaker Nordic season pass.

Fat tire bikes are mountain bikes with over-sized tires and treads that allow cyclists to pursue their passion on packed, snowy surfaces. Fat tire bikes are also the preferred ride for more and more bicycle commuters in Steamboat.

Haymaker is the city of Steamboat Springs' municipal golf course in summer, and, for four years,, Birgitta Lindgren, of the Steamboat Ski Touring Center, has operated a Nordic touring center there in winters. The Haymaker Bar & Grill is operated by Ski Corp.

“The fat tire biking option has certainly been a supplement to our Nordic business,” Lindgren said. “We are seeing increased traffic and new customers as people discover us in this new way.”

Skiers and cyclists at Haymaker enjoy big views of the south valley, looking directly into the gladed tree runs of Priest Creek on Mount Werner.

The bike trails are consistently groomed with a four-foot wide trail tenderizer. While the Nordic and bicycle trails are separate, the bike trails are clearly marked where they begin and also where they intersect the ski trails.

Haymaker is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 34855 U.S. Highway 40. Look for the right turn into the parking lot, just past the intersection with Colorado Highway 131.

For more information and reservations, call 970-879-9444.

To reach Tom Ross, call 970-871-4205, email tross@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @ThomasSRoss1