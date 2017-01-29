Steamboat briefs: Local student named to FSU Fall 2016 dean’s list

Alison Speer, a 2016 Steamboat Springs High School graduate, was named to the dean’s list for fall 2016 semester at Florida State University. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must achieve a 3.5 grade point average and carry at least 12 credit hours. Speer is majoring in interior design in the College of Fine Arts.

Enrollment closes Tuesday for Montessori school

Initial open enrollment closes Tuesday, Jan. 31 for students interested in attending Mountain Village Montessori Charter School, a free K-6 school with an additional fee-based preschool program.

Enrollment application forms can be found at mvmcs.org/prospective-students.

A lottery is planned for Feb. 13 for classes with more interest than space, and parents will be notified the same day with the results of the lottery.

Call 970-879-6653 or email info@mvmcs.org for more information. All forms are available on the school website.

Local library to celebrate 50th birthday 3 p.m. Saturday

Bud Werner Memorial Library is turning 50. The community is invited to an all-ages birthday party from 3 to 5 p.m Saturday, Feb. 4 on the main floor of the library for a festive afternoon of stories and live music with the Yampa Valley Boys. There will be birthday cake, literary party favors and more during this celebration among the books. Visit steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information.

Film documents orchestra with instruments from trash

Bud Werner Memorial Library presents a free screening of “Landfill Harmonic,” a multi-award-winning documentary film that follows the Recycled Orchestra of Cateura, a children’s musical group from Paraguay that plays instruments made entirely out of trash, at 6:30 p.m. today in Library Hall.

The film won the SXSW 24 Beats Per Second Audience Award and the AFI Fest World Cinema Audience Award. As the orchestra’s story goes viral, the orchestra is catapulted into the global spotlight. Under the guidance of idealistic music director Favio Chavez, the children must navigate a strange new world of arenas and soldout concerts. However, when a natural disaster strikes their country, Chavez must find a way to keep the orchestra intact and provide a source of hope for their town.

The film is a testament to the transformative power of music and the resilience of the human spirit. Visit steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information.

Cen$ible Energy efficiency rebate program open

The Cen$ible Energy rebate program is available for Yampa Valley Electric Association residential and small business members for the third year. The program opened Jan. 1 to help electricity consumers save on usage and costs through practical steps and sensible energy-efficiency measures.

In 2015 and 2016, approximately $58,500 was issued for 655 total rebates for LED lights, four types of Energy Star appliances, programmable thermostats, $150 toward energy audits and post-audit air sealing measures. In addition to reducing energy use and utility bills across the YVEA territory, the first two years of the program supported local businesses and vendors with almost $208,000 in locally generated purchases.

For Cen$ible Energy efficiency measures and purchases made on or after Jan. 1, the rebate submission deadline is 90 days after purchase. Full details about the program can be found at censibleenergy.org. Contact the YVEA customer service offices in Steamboat Springs or Craig or educational partner Yampa Valley Sustainability Council at yvsc.org or 970-871-9299 for more specific information.

The program is made possible by founding partners YVEA, YVSC, the city of Steamboat Springs and Alpine Bank. Each year so far, the first-come, first-served program has utilized all available rebate funding before fall, and more funding partners are highly encouraged to help the well-received program continue year-round.

To assist as a program sponsor, email partners@censibleenergy.org.

Proof of ownership required for boat, snowmobile registration

Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminds resident owners of boats, OHVs and snowmobiles they must provide proof of ownership before they can register their vehicles.

Providing proof of ownership is a new regulation enacted by the Colorado State Legislature. The purpose of the regulation is to assure that stolen vehicles are not being bought and sold.

The following items can be used for proof of ownership.

■ A bill that includes the date of sale, the names of the seller and buyer — printed and signed.

■ The vessel/vehicle identification number, if known.

■ The vessel/vehicle make, model and year, if known.

■ Previous registration certificate issued by a governmental entity that lists the applicant as registered owner.

■ Manufacturer’s Certificate of Origin (MCO)/Manufacturer’s Statement of Origin (MSO) Certificate of title.

■ Any court-issued document proving ownership.

If an owner does not have any of these documents, the boat or vehicle can be taken to any CPW office, where it will be inspected. A law enforcement officer will check the identification number to make sure it hasn’t been altered in a way that might indicate the vehicle or boat has been stolen. Documentation of the inspection will be provided to the state and the owner.

Those who need an inspection, can call the CPW location to make sure a law-enforcement officer is available. An officer is usually available at park offices, but officers are not always available at wildlife offices.

For those planning to make a purchase this year from a private party, CPW recommends obtaining a bill of sale with the appropriate information. For convenience, CPW provides a template for a bill of sale on its website.

Dealers are required to complete the registration application for customers and collect the registration fee.

Free snowshoes, fat tire bikes available to rent at park

Stagecoach State Park offers free snowshoe, ice-fishing kits and, new in 2017, fat tire bike rentals for anyone interested in a little outdoor, winter fun.

An alternative to traditional winter sports, snowshoeing is slower-paced and offers a tranquil, wintertime experience. In addition, try riding a fat bike or going ice fishing. Both winter activities are growing in popularity, at the park and across the country.

“Snowmobiles are fun, and skiing is a great way to enjoy the snow, but if you are looking for something a little more peaceful or looking for a great way to get exercise, exploring the park and ice fishing are the way to go,” said Park Manager Craig Preston in a news release. “This is a great park to enjoy all three. You can see wildlife, some of the best scenery around and have a great time catching fish.”

Snowshoes, ice-fishing kits and fat tire bikes are available on a first-come, first-served basis. They must be used at the park and returned by 4:30 p.m.

The rentals are free; however, a valid daily or annual pass is required to enter the park.

Any anglers 16 or older must possess a valid fishing license, available at the park.

Preston adds that dogs are welcome but must remain on a 6-foot leash at all times. Dress and prepare for weather.

Call Stagecoach State Park at 970-736-2436, or visit the park’s website at cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/stagecoach for more information.