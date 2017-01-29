Old Town Hot Springs: Make workout resolutions last

Committing to a healthier lifestyle through exercise is perhaps the most widely accepted New Year’s resolution, however, the dedication many show in January often falls to the wayside in a matter of weeks.

Old Town Hot Springs Fitness Director Marietta Roberts is familiar with seeing resolutions fail.

“People tend to be very excited in the first two weeks. They think they have to be work out warriors and commit to an hour and a half every day,” Robert said. “Sure enough, by the end of two weeks, you are burned out.”

The problem occurs when individuals can’t maintain the routine. If they can’t do an hour and a half on a specific day, they skip the gym entirely. Roberts mentions that knowing you only have to commit to 30 minutes makes coming to the gym less daunting on a hectic day. She’s also quick to tout the benefits of a 30-minute workout.

“If you do 30 minutes every day, or even every other day, just simply moving your body in a different way than you normally do, you will see results,” she said.

Roberts often sees resistance to this take-it-slow approach.

“People sometimes push back,” she said. “They say, ‘Well, I want to lose all this weight.’ The problem is that losing weight is not a sprint — it’s a marathon. If someone wants to lose 50 pounds, I prefer this person works slowly. Meet with a personal trainer, understand the exercises and develop a stronger program going forward.”

While some see their resolutions fall short as a result of taking on too much of a commitment, for others, simply starting is the real challenge.

“It can be very intimidating just walking from your car into the building,” Roberts said. “We see people who look like they have been coming to the gym for years, and we can feel out of place.”

For those who feel intimidated, Roberts suggests meeting with a personal trainer, which gives inexperienced gym goers a plan.

“When you come to the gym with a purpose it can be easier,” Roberts noted. “Meeting with a trainer gives you a plan, rather than just walking in and saying, ‘Now what am I supposed to do?’”

A trainer also tailors workouts to specific goals and ensures individuals are getting what they want out of the gym.

“As a personal trainer, I’m going to ask you if you have a goal,” Roberts said. “Do you want to lose a certain amount of weight? Do you need to lower your cholesterol?”

A personal trainer will also have the insight to ensure you are completing the exercises correctly and conditioning your body the best way possible.

“Without the correct knowledge, it’s difficult to know what exercises to do,” Roberts said. “They may just be copying what others in the gym are doing or what they see from reading a magazine. A personal trainer will help tweak their exercises so that the muscle is working out most efficiently.”

Personal trainer or not, Roberts is quick to mention that resolutions often fail when not enough emphasis is placed on weight training. She explains there is a common perception that cardio is the only way to lose weight.

“Cardio is important, but weight training is really needed, as well, to help you lose weight,” Roberts said. “The more muscle you have, the faster you will burn weight. When we work out our muscles, the body has to repair and replace the muscle fibers, and this increases our metabolism and burns fat. You have to have balance if you want to see the weight come off.”

Nick Esares is marketing director for Old Town Hot Springs.