Officers twice visit residence for noise complaints: The Record for Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017

Sunday, January 29, 2017

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017

Steamboat SpringsPolice, fire and ambulance calls

3:00 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash near the intersection of Walton Creek Road and Whistler Road.

7:50 a.m. Officers responded to a report of a drunken pedestrian in the 1700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

7:59 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious person at a business in Central Park Plaza.

8:34 a.m. Officers responded to a report of a missing person in the Steamboat Springs area.

9:30 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help someone who was bleeding in the 1300 block of Walton Creek Road.

10:02 a.m. Officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle hit-and-run at Colorado Mountain College.

4:17 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a motor vehicle hit-and-run in the parking lot at Central Park Plaza.

7:25 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a vehicle complaint near mile marker 115 of U.S. Highway 40. A 45-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and weaving.

10:51 p.m. Officers were called to a noise complaint in the 2500 block of Cattle Kate Circle. Officers returned to the same location at 11:22 p.m.

