Maple-glazed acorn squash

2 acorn squash

1 teaspoon olive oil

Salt and pepper

1/4 cup maple syrup

4 teaspoons butter, melted

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1/4 cup walnuts

1/4 cup dried cranberries, raisins or tart cherries

Preheat the oven to 375° F. Cut the squash in half from the tip to the stem. Remove seeds, and save them for roasting later. Brush the cut squash halves with olive oil, then lightly season with salt and pepper. Place the squash cut-side down in a shallow pan for 40 minutes. In a small bowl, combine syrup, butter, Worcestershire, walnuts and dried fruit. Turn the squash to cut-side up and fill each half equally with maple nut filling. Continue to roast for 15 minutes or until the squash is tender and the filling is heated. Serves 4

Inspired by a recipe in the Colorado Cache cookbook.