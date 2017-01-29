Leasing process begins Monday for The Reserves at Steamboat Springs apartments

— Prospective tenants interested in living at the new, 48-unit The Reserves at Steamboat Springs can begin the leasing process Jan. 30.

Lease applications will be available this week only, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and Feb. 3, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at The Reserves offices, 1885 Elk River Road. Applications can also be emailed to prospective renters during those time frames.

Once completed, applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 13 and from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 14 at Library Hall at Bud Werner Memorial Library, 1289 Lincoln Ave. Applications will also be accepted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 18 at The Reserves offices.

“We are excited to get the leasing process started,” said Yampa Valley Housing Authority Executive Director Jason Peasley.

Peasley said tenants could expect to move in to the new complex by April or May, depending on how construction progresses during the next month.

Rent price for the units is based on household income, and units will be rented to residents earning less than 60, 50 or 40 percent of the area’s median income.

Predicted rental rates could range from $615 to $959 per month for a two-bedroom unit and from $710 to $1,108 per month for a three-bedroom unit, depending on household income.

As an example, a single person would need to earn no more than $32,160 per year to fall below 60 percent of the area’s median income, which is $53,600. Those falling below 60 percent would pay rent at the top end of the pricing scale, while those falling below 40 percent of the area’s median income would pay at the bottom end of the scale.

A household of four would need to earn no more than a combined $45,900 to fall below 60 percent of the area’s median income, which is $76,500.

Peasley said he is expecting significant interest in the application process, based on about 200 people who had already expressed an interest in being notified when the application process began.

Applications must be 100 percent complete for consideration and accompanied by a $26 application fee for each household member 18 and older, as well as a $150 holding deposit.

For more information, contact the leasing office at 970-879-6110 or email lluvia.cano@ross-management.com.

