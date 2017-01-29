Health briefs: Free drop in cardiovascular screenings available for women Feb. 3

Free drop in cardiovascular screenings available for women on Feb. 3

Feb. 3 is National Wear Red Day, raising awareness of heart disease in women. Women can drop in for a free cardiovascular and diabetes screening from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at Northwest Colorado Health, 940 Central Park Drive, Suite 101. Screenings include cholesterol panel, blood pressure test, blood glucose test and BMI. Participants will receive personalized education and heart disease prevention tips based on their results. Free cardiovascular screenings also are available by appointment. Call 970-879-1632.

Casey's Pond to host Eat and Greet program event

Casey’s Pond will host a presentation titled “It’s a fine line between not ready yet and it’s too late" on Jan. 30 at the Casey's Pond Community Center. The presentation is part of the Routt County Council on Aging’s Senior Eat and Greet program. Lunch starts at noon, and the presentation will follow at 12:30 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for those 60 and older, and a required payment of $6 per meal for those younger than 60. RSVP by calling 970-879-0633.

Event addresses racism and health inequities

Healthcare providers and the community are invited to a discussion about the history of racism in the U.S., its role in creating health inequities and the importance of naming and recognizing racism to mitigate its impact on society and health. The free event is from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 at Bud Werner Memorial Library.

It will feature a recorded presentation by Dr. Rachel Hardeman, an assistant professor in the Division of Health Policy and Management at the University of Minnesota. Northwest Colorado Health is hosting the presentation in partnership with the Colorado Trust. A light dinner will be provided, and childcare and Spanish interpretation will be available, upon request. Learn more at northwestcoloradohealth.org/events. RSVP at 970-871-7323.

Program expands eligibility for cervical cancer screenings

Northwest Colorado Health is offering free cervical cancer screenings and diagnostic services to women age 21 to 64 through the Women’s Wellness Connection. Eligibility for these services previously began at age 40. To qualify, women must meet financial qualifications, be in the U.S. legally and have limited or no health insurance. Women’s Wellness Connection is a program of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. For more information, visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/wwc or call 970-879-1632.

Aging Well exercise classes available for older adults

Northwest Colorado Health hosts Aging Well fitness classes in Steamboat Springs, Oak Creek and Yampa. Gentle, intermediate and advanced exercise and Tai Chi classes are available to help older adults improve strength, endurance, flexibility and balance. A $3 donation per class is appreciated. For a full schedule of classes and other Aging Well programs, visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/agingwell or call 970-871-7676.