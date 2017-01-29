Craig briefs: Yampa Ranger District thanks Oak Creek chief

On Jan. 27, the Yampa Ranger District presented Chief Chuck Wisecup, of the Oak Creek Fire Protection District, a beetle kill lodgepole pine clock, thanking him for his assistance with the Silver Creek Fire.

The award was presented by Doug Myhre, from the U.S. Forest Service, at the Oak Creek Fire Protection District annual holiday party.

The chief was instrumental in keeping fire costs down by offering the Stagecoach Fire Station as the Incident Command Post, as well as offering the fire station as quarters for firefighters and ICP personnel. He also was helpful in organizing the public meeting, contacting the public and distributing fire information locally.

The wildfire started by lightning Aug. 20 and was declared out Dec 1. The fire was located entirely within Sarvis Creek Wilderness, Routt National Forest. Final costs are estimated to be more than $400,000, and 469 acres were burned.

Missoula Children’s Theater auditions Jan. 30

Auditions for the Missoula Children’s Theater production of “Peter and Wendy” will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Moffat County High School Auditorium. Students in kindergarten through eighth grade are encouraged to audition. No advanced preparation is necessary. For more information, contact Amy Peck at 970-326-6561.

Coffee and a Newspaper to discuss sales/use tax

The Craig Daily Press will host Coffee and a Newspaper at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at The Memorial Hospital. The topic will be the sales/use tax that will appear on the April 4 ballot. Free pastries and coffee will be served. For more information, call Publisher Renee Campbell at 970-875-1788.

Participants sought for annual chocolate event

The Downtown Business Association is looking for chocolate cooks, artists and musicians for its annual Taste of Chocolate/Art Walk, set for Saturday, Feb. 11. Those wanting to participate are asked to call Kandee Dilldine at 970-824-2151 or Liane Davis-Kling at 970-824-5343.