CMC tuition to see small increases for 2017-18

— Colorado Mountain College will modestly raise tuition rates in several areas for the 2017-18 school year following a vote by the college’s Board of Trustees last week.

The board voted 4-2 in favor of a proposal to increase in-district, associate-level courses by $3 per credit, service area and in-state associate level courses by $20 per credit and non-resident associate- and bachelor’s-level courses by $11 per credit. Other bachelor’s tuition rates will not increase.

Routt County trustee Ken Brenner said the board considered several options for increasing tuition to help balance the college’s budget, which has been adversely affected by lower oil and natural gas property tax revenue and increasing employee health-care costs.

“We’re a very diverse board, so we have really lively discussions on this topic,” Brenner said. “It’s something the board takes very seriously.”

The increases bring in-district, associate-level classes to $65 per credit hour and out-of-state, associate-level courses to $440 per credit hour.



In 2016, the board approved tuition increases ranging from $5 to $56 per credit hour.

Even with the tuition increases, Colorado Mountain College staff said the college is still among the most affordable in the state and offers in-district residents the third most-affordable bachelor’s degree in the country.

Brenner said the tuition increases are not the only measure being taken to balance the college’s budget, adding that staff has identified operating efficiencies to cut costs.

Brenner and board trustees Glenn Davis, Patricia Theobald and Pat Chloubler voted in favor of the proposed assortment of tuition increases, while trustees Mary Ellen Denomy and Kathy Goudy were opposed. Trustee Charles Cunniffee was not present for the meeting, which was held Jan. 25 in Edwards.

The board also voted that room and board can increase next year by no more than 5 percent, and approved course and program fees for several subjects.

To reach Teresa Ristow, call 970-871-4206, email tristow@SteamboatToday.com or follow her on Twitter @TeresaRistow