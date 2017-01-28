Top 10 most-viewed stories for the week of Jan. 19 to Jan. 25, 2017

Saturday, January 28, 2017

1. Women's March on Steamboat Springs surpasses expectations, Jan. 21, 3,116 pageviews

2. County commissioners frustrated with men rescued from Fish Creek Canyon, Jan. 23, 2,376 pageviews

3. How rescuer Jay Bowman survived the slide, Jan. 18, 1,305 pageviews

4. Homeowners on Buena Vista Court given 47 days to try and solve parking, snow removal woes, Jan. 19, 1,047 pageviews

5. New vision for Steamboat base area condo project, Jan. 23, 926 pageviews

6. Katherine Cain: March did not represent all women, Jan. 25, 887 pageviews

7. Jail Report for Jan. 14 to Jan. 20, 2017, Jan. 21, 800 pageviews

8. Erin Biggs: Sessions' appointment disturbing, Jan. 18, 780 pageviews

9. Betsy Ludlow: Shoddy treatment by the Ski Corp., Jan. 25, 713 pageviews

10. Rating Steamboat, Jan. 21, 684 pageviews

