Steamboat briefs: Teachers Association to host honors concert, auditions

The Yampa Valley Music Teachers Association will host its annual honors concert and auditions April 8 and 9. Private instructors can find information and nominate students via an application form by contacting steamboatartsconsultancy@gmail.com or visiting facebook.com/theartsconsultancy. Application deadline is March 17.

YVSC recruiting families for local food waste challenge

Yampa Valley Sustainability Council is partnering with the EPA “Food too Good to Waste” campaign to launch a local food Waste Challenge.

An average family of four throws away 40 percent of their food, wasting approximately $1,500 every year. As a part of the challenge, YVSC is recruiting families to participate in a pilot program that will track and reduce household food waste.

The challenge will involve tracking preventable food waste, which is food thrown away because it spoiled or wasn’t eaten at a meal. YVSC will provide each family in the challenge a bucket for measuring preventable food waste each week, as well as educational resources, fridge signs, menu planning information and support along the way.

The challenge will last six weeks, from Feb. 27 to April 10, and will culminate with a family-friendly celebration April 18. Families interested in reducing household food waste can email cameron@yvsc.org to sign up.

Center for Visual Arts to begin accepting new docents

The Center for Visual Arts is expanding its docent program to include new members beginning in February. Emphasizing art education in the community, CVA docents lead group tours, assist at special events, including lectures and workshops, greet visitors to the gallery and conduct art sales.

Typically, CVA docents spend one day per month greeting visitors. Other part-time opportunities include helping with fundraising efforts and serving on specific committees, such as Art Walk, exhibits and facilities

Currently, the Center for Visual Arts, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, provides exhibit space for emerging artists and displays the work of highly accomplished regional artists. CVA coordinates the popular First Friday Art Walk and presents free Guest Artist Lectures to local artists and the community at-large.

In return for their service, docents receive free admission to CVA events, discounted prices on art, meet people in the art field and expand their art education. CVA hosts Meet the Artists evenings for docents, visits to artists’ studios and excursions to the Front Range to visit galleries and museums, including the Denver Art Museum.

Interested persons should email betsy@ssteamboatartcenter.com or call 970-846-8365.

Steamboat Adventures Show to return for second year

The Steamboat Adventures Show is returning for its second year, featuring top adventurers telling about their travels around the world. The event will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 29 at the Chief Theater in downtown Steamboat Springs.

Locals featured in the upcoming Steamboat Adventures magazine, published by Steamboat Pilot & Today, will share accounts of their outdoor adventures through videos, slide shows and presentations.

Tickets are $25, and $10 from every ticket sold will be donated to Everything Outdoors Steamboat, an organization dedicated to getting children outdoors and fostering a love for adventure. The ticket price includes admission to the show, one alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage and appetizers.

Seating is limited. Call Bryna Sisk at 970-871-4235 for more information.

Call for artists to participate in CVA small works show

The Center for Visual Arts, 837 Lincoln Ave., is accepting entries for its upcoming “Room Full of Views” small works show, which will be featured during the gallery’s First Friday Artwalk opening reception March 3. This is a non-juried show, open to all artists, with a maximum of 35 entries accepted in order of sign-up. All work must be original, 2D or 3D work, and no larger than 12 inches in any direction. Artwork is due Feb. 18. Visit steamboatartcenter.com for complete details and registration.

Local groups reach out to meet returning war veterans

The Routt County Veterans Affairs, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4264 and American Legion Post 44 in Steamboat would like to meet and greet local sons and daughters returning from military service. The VFW is looking for female war veterans and new members.

For more information, call VFW Post Commander Tony Weiss at 970-846-5035, Jim Stanko at 970-879-3936 or Routt County veterans service officer Natalie Breitung at 970-879-5489.

Free cardiovascular screenings available for women Friday

Friday is National Wear Red Day, raising awareness of heart disease in women. Women can drop in for a free cardiovascular and diabetes screening from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at Northwest Colorado Health, 940 Central Park Drive, Suite 101.

Screenings include cholesterol panel, blood pressure test, blood glucose test and BMI. Participants will receive personalized education and heart disease prevention tips based on their results. Free cardiovascular screenings are also available by appointment. Call 970-879-1632 for more information.