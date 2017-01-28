Real estate transactions Jan. 19 through 25, 2017

■ 2250 Après Ski Way

Seller: SV Timbers Steamboat LLC

Buyer: Jack Properties LLC

Date: Jan. 19, 2017

Price: $1,100,000

Property description: Unit E1 to E5 of One Steamboat Place.

■ 2015 Walton Creek Road

Seller: Martin Cohen

Buyer: Chase Ian and Amanda Dawn Knox

Date: Jan. 20, 2017

Price: $257,500

Property description: 938-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Phase II, Building 200, Unit 204 of Timber Run. Last sold for $167,000 in 2011.

■ 21555 Second Ave.

Seller: Richard A. Meaney

Buyer: Hielkje A. R. Kouwenhoven and Louis P. T. Nijsten

Date: Jan. 20, 2017

Price: $215,000

Property description: 1,152-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.19 acres, Block 10, Lot A, Milner Replat Lots 14 to 17. Last sold for $264,900 in 2006.

■ 411 Clover Circle

Seller: David L. Shoffner

Buyer: Tague Humenik

Date: Jan. 20, 2017

Price: $220,000

Property description: 1,586-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath single-family home on 0.21 acres Filing 1, Block 2, Lot 9 of Golden Meadows subdivision in Hayden. Last sold for $150,000 in 2003.

■ 2275 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Turpen Family Partnership LLLP

Buyer: Coffeyrush Properties LLC

Date: Jan. 20, 2017

Price: $220,000

Property description: 591-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building A, Unit 4 of Storm Meadows East condominiums. Last sold for $55,000 in 1991.

■ 2305 Après Ski Way

Seller: Marcy P. Rosenberg and Steven L. Permut

Buyer: Eric T. Small

Date: Jan. 20, 2017

Price: $520,000

Property description: 1,724-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 226 of The Phoenix at Steamboat. Last sold for $345,000 in 2003.

■ No address, Steamboat Springs

Seller: BSV-GLG Clocktower LLC

Buyer: Kokee Kokee Limited Liability Company

Date: Jan. 20, 2017

Price: $120,000

Property description: 1.12 acres of vacant commercial land.

■ 1900 Bridge Lane

Seller: Riverfront Park of Steamboat Springs LLC

Buyer: Steamboat Residential LLC

Date: Jan. 20, 2017

Price: $770,000

Property description: 1,849-square-foot apartments and 2,499-square-foot warehouse/storage, Filing 2, Unit 2 of Riverfront Park.

■ 26875 Placer Place

Seller: Holly J. Blake

Buyer: Tammy J. and Todd A. Zvorak

Date: Jan. 23, 2017

Price: $480,000

Property description: 1,831-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath residence on 5.68 acres, Filing 2, Lot 36 of Badger Meadows. Last sold for $487,000 in 2004.

■ 2525 Village Drive

Seller: Richard E. Szalach Trustee, Szalach Living Trust, Stephanie G. Szalach Trustee

Buyer: Cooper Ski Haus LLC

Date: Jan. 23, 2017

Price: $837,500

Property description: 1,937-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 4E of The Highmark. Last sold for $750,900 in 2011.

■ 2655 Copper Ridge Circle

Seller: Stimson Warehouse LLC

Buyer: Happy Gap LLC

Date: Jan. 23, 2017

Price: $545,000

Property description: 2,250-square-foot office/warehouse and a 750-square-foot apartment, Unit 3 of SCD warehouse condominiums. Last sold for $496,000 in 2007.

■ 3005 Village Drive

Seller: Amanda J. and Cody L. Bartkoski

Buyer: Karen C. and James J. Vangarsse

Date: Jan. 24, 2017

Price: $377,000

Property description: 1,198-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath townhome, Lot 1 of Boat townhome at Sunray Meadows. Last sold for $295,000 in 2014.

■ 2720 Eagleridge Drive

Seller: Jane S. and Thomas R. Tucker

Buyer: Robbin Erin Weiner

Date: Jan. 25, 2017

Price: $390,000

Property description: 1,044-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building A, Unit 206 of Canyon Creek condominiums. Last sold for $313,500 in 2003.

■ 24595 Arapahoe Road

Seller: Spatiotemporal Investment Group LLC

Buyer: Anthony W. Distrola

Date: Jan. 25, 2017

Price: $12,500

Property description: 0.42 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 31 of South Shore at Stagecoach.

■ 2420 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Joseph M. Brennan Unit 315 LLLP

Buyer: CT Wellness Enterprises LLC

Date: Jan. 25, 2017

Price: $475,000

Property description: 1,058-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 315 of Bear law II condominiums.

Total sales — $6,539,000

■ 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Giant View Inc.

Buyer: Carol L. and Larry P. Moore

Date: Jan 20, 2017

Price: $39,000

Property description: Quarter-share interest in and to Unit 240 of The Steamboat Grand.

Total timeshare sales — $39,000

