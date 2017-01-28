Real estate transactions Jan. 19 through 25, 2017

■ 2250 Après Ski Way
Seller: SV Timbers Steamboat LLC
Buyer: Jack Properties LLC
Date: Jan. 19, 2017
Price: $1,100,000
Property description: Unit E1 to E5 of One Steamboat Place.
■ 2015 Walton Creek Road
Seller: Martin Cohen
Buyer: Chase Ian and Amanda Dawn Knox
Date: Jan. 20, 2017
Price: $257,500
Property description: 938-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Phase II, Building 200, Unit 204 of Timber Run. Last sold for $167,000 in 2011.
■ 21555 Second Ave.
Seller: Richard A. Meaney
Buyer: Hielkje A. R. Kouwenhoven and Louis P. T. Nijsten
Date: Jan. 20, 2017
Price: $215,000
Property description: 1,152-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.19 acres, Block 10, Lot A, Milner Replat Lots 14 to 17. Last sold for $264,900 in 2006.
■ 411 Clover Circle
Seller: David L. Shoffner
Buyer: Tague Humenik
Date: Jan. 20, 2017
Price: $220,000
Property description: 1,586-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath single-family home on 0.21 acres Filing 1, Block 2, Lot 9 of Golden Meadows subdivision in Hayden. Last sold for $150,000 in 2003.
■ 2275 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: Turpen Family Partnership LLLP
Buyer: Coffeyrush Properties LLC
Date: Jan. 20, 2017
Price: $220,000
Property description: 591-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building A, Unit 4 of Storm Meadows East condominiums. Last sold for $55,000 in 1991.
■ 2305 Après Ski Way
Seller: Marcy P. Rosenberg and Steven L. Permut
Buyer: Eric T. Small
Date: Jan. 20, 2017
Price: $520,000
Property description: 1,724-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 226 of The Phoenix at Steamboat. Last sold for $345,000 in 2003.
■ No address, Steamboat Springs
Seller: BSV-GLG Clocktower LLC
Buyer: Kokee Kokee Limited Liability Company
Date: Jan. 20, 2017
Price: $120,000
Property description: 1.12 acres of vacant commercial land.
■ 1900 Bridge Lane
Seller: Riverfront Park of Steamboat Springs LLC
Buyer: Steamboat Residential LLC
Date: Jan. 20, 2017
Price: $770,000
Property description: 1,849-square-foot apartments and 2,499-square-foot warehouse/storage, Filing 2, Unit 2 of Riverfront Park.
■ 26875 Placer Place
Seller: Holly J. Blake
Buyer: Tammy J. and Todd A. Zvorak
Date: Jan. 23, 2017
Price: $480,000
Property description: 1,831-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath residence on 5.68 acres, Filing 2, Lot 36 of Badger Meadows. Last sold for $487,000 in 2004.
■ 2525 Village Drive
Seller: Richard E. Szalach Trustee, Szalach Living Trust, Stephanie G. Szalach Trustee
Buyer: Cooper Ski Haus LLC
Date: Jan. 23, 2017
Price: $837,500
Property description: 1,937-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 4E of The Highmark. Last sold for $750,900 in 2011.
■ 2655 Copper Ridge Circle
Seller: Stimson Warehouse LLC
Buyer: Happy Gap LLC
Date: Jan. 23, 2017
Price: $545,000
Property description: 2,250-square-foot office/warehouse and a 750-square-foot apartment, Unit 3 of SCD warehouse condominiums. Last sold for $496,000 in 2007.
■ 3005 Village Drive
Seller: Amanda J. and Cody L. Bartkoski
Buyer: Karen C. and James J. Vangarsse
Date: Jan. 24, 2017
Price: $377,000
Property description: 1,198-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath townhome, Lot 1 of Boat townhome at Sunray Meadows. Last sold for $295,000 in 2014.
■ 2720 Eagleridge Drive
Seller: Jane S. and Thomas R. Tucker
Buyer: Robbin Erin Weiner
Date: Jan. 25, 2017
Price: $390,000
Property description: 1,044-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building A, Unit 206 of Canyon Creek condominiums. Last sold for $313,500 in 2003.
■ 24595 Arapahoe Road
Seller: Spatiotemporal Investment Group LLC
Buyer: Anthony W. Distrola
Date: Jan. 25, 2017
Price: $12,500
Property description: 0.42 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 31 of South Shore at Stagecoach.
■ 2420 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Joseph M. Brennan Unit 315 LLLP
Buyer: CT Wellness Enterprises LLC
Date: Jan. 25, 2017
Price: $475,000
Property description: 1,058-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 315 of Bear law II condominiums.
Total sales — $6,539,000
■ 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Giant View Inc.
Buyer: Carol L. and Larry P. Moore
Date: Jan 20, 2017
Price: $39,000
Property description: Quarter-share interest in and to Unit 240 of The Steamboat Grand.
Total timeshare sales — $39,000
